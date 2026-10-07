Clubs and players now rely on heavily staffed PR teams to cast themselves, and their achievements, in the best possible light. Reporters push transfer stories, negotiations and call-ups with relentless zeal. In German football in 2026, you would assume nothing stays hidden. That is what makes it so striking that on 30 August a new competition, one discussed at length beforehand, simply began without the public really noticing.

Then, only two days after the opening match, 2. Bundesliga club Nuremberg announced on their not especially far-reaching X account "ClubNachwuchs" (1,471 followers) a "result update from the Bundesliga Talent Series" and wrote: "On Sunday, 1. FC Nuremberg played the first match in the new competition. Thanks to goals from Keller, Scholl, Chiumento and Moustfa, Club beat RB Leipzig 4-0. Strong stuff, lads!"

Alongside that came an explanation: "We ask for your understanding that, due to the Bundesliga guidelines that are binding for us, we are required to publish only the result and the goalscorers. We are currently not permitted to publish the line-up beyond that." Nuremberg did not carry any information on the match on their website, and neither did opponents Leipzig.

The Bundesliga also posted only the result and the goalscorers, and did so with a delay. This report has since been kept up to date with further matches already played. According to it, eight matches have been played so far in the Talent Series, in which 26 German top-flight and second-flight clubs are involved with youth teams, the most recent on 16 September. Like Nuremberg and Leipzig, the other clubs have also chosen not to publish reports. There is nowhere to view future fixture lists.

The DFL had already announced in a press release that the matches would take place behind closed doors for organisational and financial reasons. It is still slightly surprising how consistently they have withheld everything beyond results and goalscorers. At the very least, that approach probably avoids a fair amount of confusion. The format and regulations are highly complex.

Jürgen Klopp's proposal did not find a majority

For a start, the reasons for introducing it. "One starting point for the debate was, among other things, the fact that we saw potential for improvement in the transitional area between youth and professionals," explains youth chief Jochen Sauer of Bayern Munich in an interview with SPOX. "We found that in the U17, U19 and U23 age groups we have players who, among other things, are getting too few minutes and too little match practice at a high level. At the same time, we believe that playing time is a decisive factor in getting better."

Back in October, Sauer was part of an expert group asked to find solutions to that problem. Also involved were, among others, World Cup winner Sami Khedira, DFL executive board member Marc Lenz, DFB managing director Andreas Rettig, Eintracht Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche, Joti Chatzialexiou of Nuremberg, and current Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, then still in his role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

Klopp went into those discussions with a clear idea. "I am firmly convinced that we need our own U21 league in Germany. They have one in England: Premier League 2," he told Welt am Sonntag in June 2025. In Germany, reserve teams play in the normal league system up to a maximum of the 3. Liga, while in England they face each other in a separate competition. Klopp's idea, however, met resistance. "I spoke to many people in England. They are not really happy with their reserve league," Sauer told Kicker at the time, which was why he had been "surprised" by Klopp's proposal.

Part of Klopp's reasoning also came from the situation in Leipzig's academy. RB Leipzig withdrew their reserve team from competition in 2017, and since then a gap has remained between the youth department, which in any case produces extremely little return, and the first team. Seen from today's perspective, one detail stands out: the reserve team's withdrawal is said to have played a decisive role in a certain Philipp Treu moving from Leipzig to Freiburg in 2017. He is now 25 years old and Klopp's great right-back hope in the Germany team.

IMAGO

How does the Bundesliga Talent Series work?

Rather than introducing the U21 championship Klopp wanted, the expert group agreed in March on the Bundesliga Talent Series. It is a voluntary competition, flexible in every respect, designed as a supplement to the regular fixture schedules of the U17s, U19s and, where one exists, the reserve team playing in men's football. If the Talent Series had a motto, it would probably be: "Anything can happen, nothing has to."

In principle, talents aged between 16 and 21 from all existing teams are eligible to play, and clubs may also use up to four older players. "This not only enables the targeted development of young talents, but also offers players returning from injury layoffs a platform for re-entering competitive action," the press release says.

All Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs can decide for themselves whether they want to take part. In the first season now under way, 26 of the 36 are involved, including 11 Bundesliga clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. Missing, by contrast, are Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Stuttgart and Cologne, among others.

Across the competition, there are two half-seasons: one in autumn and one in spring. In each half-season, clubs can play between three and six matches as they see fit. Dortmund and Bayern Munich, who will not enter until the second half-season at the start of 2027, have not yet played any matches.

Between themselves, the clubs can arrange home advantage, kick-off times and match durations of between 90 and 120 minutes, with one to three breaks. For the table, a points-per-game average is used, and the two best-placed clubs from each half-season will meet in a Final Four for the title at the end of the season. Spectators are then also due to be admitted, by the way.

Which clubs are taking part in the Bundesliga Talent Series?