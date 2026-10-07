Clubs and players employ heavily armed PR teams to cast themselves and their achievements in the best possible light. Reporters push news of transfers, negotiations and call-ups with maximum zeal. So you might think that, in German football in 2026, nothing stays hidden. That makes it all the more striking that on 30 August a new competition, one that had been widely discussed in advance, simply kicked off without the public noticing at the time.

Only two days after the opening match, second-division club 1. FC Nuremberg announced via their not especially far-reaching X channel "ClubNachwuchs" (1,471 followers) a "results update from the Bundesliga Talent Series" and wrote: "On Sunday, 1. FC Nuremberg played their first game in the new competition. Goals from Keller, Scholl, Chiumento and Moustfa gave the Club a 4-0 win over RB Leipzig. Strong, lads!"

Alongside that came an explanation: "We ask for your understanding that, due to the Bundesliga guidelines that are binding for us, we are obliged to publish only the result and the goalscorers. Any publication beyond that, including the line-up, is currently not permitted for us." Nuremberg's website carried no information about the match, and neither did Leipzig's.

The Bundesliga also posted only the result and the goalscorers, and only after a delay. This report has since been kept up to date with further matches already played. According to it, eight matches have so far taken place in the Talent Series, in which 26 German first- and second-division clubs are taking part with youth teams, the latest on 16 September. Like Nuremberg and Leipzig, the other clubs have also held back from publishing reports. There is nowhere to view future fixtures either.

The DFL had already announced in a press release that the matches would take place behind closed doors for organisational and financial reasons. Even so, the consistency with which all information beyond results and goalscorers is being withheld still comes as a surprise. It probably avoids a fair bit of confusion. The competition's format and rules are highly complex.

Jürgen Klopp's proposal did not find a majority

To understand why it was introduced, you have to start with the thinking behind it. "One starting point of the debate was, among other things, the fact that we saw room for improvement in the transitional area between youth and professionals," youth chief Jochen Sauer of Bayern Munich explains in an interview with SPOX. "We found that in the U17, U19 and U23 we have players who, among other things, get too few minutes and too little match practice at a high level. At the same time, we believe that playing time is a decisive factor in getting better."

Sauer was part of an expert group tasked last October with finding solutions to that problem. Others involved included World Cup winner Sami Khedira, DFL executive Marc Lenz, DFB managing director Andreas Rettig, Eintracht Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche, Joti Chatzialexiou of 1. FC Nuremberg, and current Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, then still in his role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

Klopp entered those debates with a clear vision. "I am firmly convinced that we need our own U21 league in Germany. England have one: Premier League 2," he told Welt am Sonntag in June 2025. In Germany, reserve teams play in the normal league system up to a maximum of the 3. Liga, while in England they face each other in a separate competition. Klopp's idea, however, met resistance. "I spoke to many people in England. They are not really happy with their reserve league," Sauer told Kicker at the time, which was why he had been "surprised" by Klopp's proposal.

His reasons were also tied to the situation in Leipzig's youth set-up. RBL withdrew their reserve team from competition in 2017, and since then a gap has opened up between the youth department and the professionals, which in any case is extremely poor in yield. Interesting from today's perspective: that withdrawal of the reserve side at the time is said to have played a decisive role in a certain Philipp Treu moving from Leipzig to Freiburg in 2017. He is now 25 years old and Klopp's great right-back hope in the DFB team.

IMAGO

How does the Bundesliga Talent Series work?

Instead of introducing the U21 championship Klopp wanted, the expert group ultimately agreed in March on the Bundesliga Talent Series. It is a voluntary competition, flexible in every respect, designed as a supplement to the regular schedules of the U17, U19 and, where present, the reserve side playing in men's football. If the Talent Series had a motto, it would probably be: "Anything can happen, nothing must."

In principle, talents between the ages of 16 and 21 from all existing teams are eligible to play, and clubs may also use up to four older players. "This not only enables the targeted development of young talents, but also offers players returning from injury layoffs a platform to re-enter competitive action," the press release says.

Participation is entirely up to the clubs in the first and second divisions. In the first season now under way, 26 of 36 are involved, including 11 Bundesliga clubs, among them Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. Missing, by contrast, are Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne, among others.

The competition is split into two half-seasons, one in autumn and one in spring. In each half-season, clubs can play between three and six matches as they see fit. Dortmund and Bayern Munich, who will only join at the start of the second half-season in early 2027, have not played any games so far.

Clubs can arrange home advantage, kick-off times and the match duration, anywhere between 90 and 120 minutes, with one to three breaks, among themselves. The table is based on points per game, and the two best-placed clubs from each half-season will go into a Final Four for the title at the end of the season. Spectators are also expected to be allowed there, by the way.

Which clubs are taking part in the Bundesliga Talent Series?