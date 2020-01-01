Jude Bellingham completes move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City

The teenage midfielder had also been linked with Manchester United in recent months, but has opted to continue his development at Westfalenstadion

Jude Bellingham has completed a move to from on Monday morning.

Dortmund have released a video confirming the news via their official Twitter account, with players and staff from across the club seen singing along to 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles to welcome their new arrival.

It has been reported that Bellingham committed to a five-year-contract at Westfalenstadion after a £25 million ($31m) fee was agreed between BVB and Birmingham.

The 17-year-old is now officially the most expensive teenager in European football, which caps a meteoric rise to prominence for the midfielder over the past 12 months.

Bellingham has scored four goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham in 2019-20, and will likely take in his final outing for the club when they take on Derby on the final day of the season.

