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The Limpopo-born forward has long been considered one of the most clinical strikers in South African football, particularly when facing the country's elite clubs. However, despite his reputation as a "big-game player," the 32-year-old never secured a dream move to one of the Soweto giants during his career.

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Two missed opportunities for the Buccaneers

Judas Moseamedi has finally shed light on the circumstances that prevented him from joining Orlando Pirates, revealing that he had two distinct opportunities to sign for the Buccaneers.

The first window of opportunity arrived during the early stages of his professional journey, following a successful period with Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Reflecting on those early career frustrations, the forward explained that the setback served as motivation rather than a reason to become discouraged.

The collapsed Gabuza swap deal

The second occasion that Moseamedi came close to arriving at Mayfair occurred during a January transfer window. This particular move involved complex negotiations that would have seen a high-profile exchange of players between two major South African sides.

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“When I started, it was always a dream, obviously, like any footballer, to play for one of the top three,” Moseamedi told iDiski Times. “It happened that I had an opportunity to play for Pirates on two different occasions, and I still never went there. I remember the first time; it was immediately after the season with [Mpumalanga Black] Aces. I was supposed to go to Pirates, and things happened after the COSAFA Cup."

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“I ended up not going there. And in the January transfer window, I had another opportunity to go there; it also didn’t go through. I remember there was supposed to be a swap deal between myself and Thamsanqa Gabuza to Cape Town City. That also didn’t work out," Moseamedi added.

Handling the disappointment of the big three

For many South African players, the ultimate goal is to wear the colours of Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or Mamelodi Sundowns. Moseamedi was no different, and he acknowledged that missing out on these opportunities left a lasting impression on him.

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“It was a disappointment because I always wanted to play for one of the big three, but it never worked. So that is why I carried on with other clubs, and I made sure that I excel wherever I went,” the veteran striker stated. His professional approach allowed him to remain a fixture in the South African football landscape for many years, even if the move to a heavyweight club never materialised as he had hoped.

Now 32, Moseamedi is providing veteran leadership at Phinnet City, bringing his wealth of experience to the lower divisions. While the chance to join the Buccaneers has likely passed, his career remains a testament to resilience in the face of transfer market volatility. His ability to move past the disappointment of those failed negotiations allowed him to build a respected legacy as one of the most feared strikers in the league's recent history.