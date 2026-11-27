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Football is in mourning: Juary has died. The former Brazilian striker (photo: Inter.it) died in his homeland at the age of 67.

Over his career, he played for Santos, Avellino, Inter, Ascoli, Cremonese and Porto. He became a European champion with Porto in 1987, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 comeback victory over Bayern Munich in the European Cup final after Algerian Rabah Madjer, nicknamed the heel of Allah, had equalised.

Juary's dancing celebration by the corner flag was unforgettable.

Avellino needed a successor to fans' favourite Gianluca De Ponti, who had been sold to Sampdoria. They brought Juary to Italy from Mexican club Tecos in 1980, when the borders reopened to foreign players.

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"El Gringo" Sergio Clerici recommended him to Vinicio. The Mexican president asked Juary to accompany him to watch some players he might buy, then told him on the plane that he had sold him to an Italian team. Avellino's president at the time, Sibilia, greeted him at the airport by telling his directors: "Io v'aggio chiesto 'no giocatore e m'aviti portato 'no criaturo". Translated from the Campanian dialect: "I asked you for a footballer and you've brought me a child."

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In the year of the earthquake, Juary led Avellino to safety despite a five-point deduction. They even had him record a song: "Sarà così, Juary Juary".

After two seasons, Juary moved to Inter, who had signed him to use as a makeweight in a deal: Inter president Ernesto Pellegrini wanted Schachner, but he went to Torino, so Inter kept Juary. He struggled to settle alongside Beccalossi and Muller: "At Avellino, I was one of them. In Milan, I was just one of many," he said. After scoring a goal against Catanzaro at a fog-shrouded San Siro, he joked: "Only the referee and I saw it."

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Next came calls from Carletto Mazzone at Ascoli ("You look sad in Milan. Come to me and I'll make sure you have fun") and Emiliano Mondonico at Cemonese, who later went down to Serie B.

After hanging up his boots, Juary returned to Italy, where he coached Banzi, Aversa Normanna and Sestri Levante.

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AVELLINO PAY TRIBUTE

U.S. Avellino 1912 say they are saddened by the death of Jorge Juary dos Santos Filho and have offered sincere condolences to the family of the former Brazilian footballer and coach. One of the club's defining figures, he made 34 Serie A appearances and scored 13 goals for Avellino, helping them avoid relegation in 1980/81 and 1981/82.

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Former Avellino director Pierpaolo Marino wrote on X: "Dear Juary, you were more than a brother to me. Our first signing of a foreign player. You greeted me every morning with your messages of blessing, and I was happy knowing you were there.

Today the emptiness you leave in my heart is truly impossible to fill, and I ask you to keep throwing your sweets into the opposition net in Heaven, just as we did before Avellino matches.

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Forever with me, dear Jujù."

INTER'S MESSAGE

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FC Internazionale Milano and everyone at Inter mourn Juary and send their love to his family.

Born in São João de Meriti in 1959, Juary Jorge dos Santos Filho developed as a footballer at Santos before arriving in Italy in 1980 to play for Avellino.

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He joined Inter in 1982 and spent the 1982/83 season with them: 21 appearances and two goals in the league, one goal in the Coppa Italia and one in the UEFA Cup. He finished with 36 appearances and four goals in all competitions before moving to Ascoli and then Cremonese. In 1987, he won the European Cup, scoring the decisive goal against Bayern Munich in the final.

The club express their support for his family and all his loved ones.

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PORTO'S FAREWELL

FC Porto are mourning Juary, a former player who helped write one of the most glorious chapters in the club's history. The Brazilian striker scored the goal that sealed a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the European Cup final on 27 May 1987, securing the first international title in the club's history.

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Juary played for FC Porto between 1985 and 1988, winning a European Cup, an Intercontinental Cup, two domestic league titles and a Portuguese Cup. Those triumphs secured his place in the club's history.

FC Porto fans will never forget his celebration after the goal that completed the comeback in the Vienna final. Juary played a major part in taking the club to the pinnacle of European and world football.

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FC Porto extend their deepest condolences to Juary's family and friends, along with their support and gratitude for his contribution to the club.

Goodbye, Juary.