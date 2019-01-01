JSSL 7s promises to be a real treat for all those that love the beautiful game
The 2019 edition of the JSSL 7’s will see 420 teams, which is an increase from last years’ 350 teams. Teams will be travelling into Singapore from 17 nations to compete in 13 different age categories. Over 5,000 youth players, will battle it out across 4 state of the art venues to be crowned 2019 Champions. An estimated 20,000+ spectators are expected over the 3 days of what promises to be a high energy festival of youth football.
Moreover, JSSL will also be adding a Professional Girls 16’s which includes FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Atletico Madrid, Valencia CF, Chonburi FC and JSSL FC competing for the very first time in Asia. Together with the coaching convention; it promises to be an event where football is at the heart of all things done. Below is a little teaser clip to help readers understand better of what will take place at the JSSL 7s.
Lastly, Goal is the official media partner and will be covering the event.