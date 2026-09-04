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فريق النصر تحت 21 عامًاAl Nassr's X Official Account

Translated by

Joy Elite League: an official decision saves Al-Nassr from losing its future stars

Al Fateh U21 vs Al Nassr U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Nassr U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Saudi Arabia

Good news for Al-Alami fans

An official ruling has spared Al-Nassr from losing their future stars, easing the financial crisis that has gripped the club in recent months.

The Financial Control Committee of the Roshn League had blocked Al-Nassr from completing any new signings this summer, with one exception: Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Spain's Real Mallorca.

Renewals were also caught in the freeze. The committee refused to approve fresh terms for several first-team players, most notably Saudi winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, along with a number of the under-21 squad competing in the Jawwy Elite League.

Saudi Arabia's "Arriyadiyah" newspaper reports that the Roshn League has now reversed course, granting Al-Nassr approval to renew the contracts of players across the various age groups, most notably those in the side playing in the Saudi under-21 league.

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Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Fateh U21 crest
Al Fateh U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Nassr U21 crest
Al Nassr U21
Al Nassr U21

Players are not the only ones covered. The league also approved renewals for the coaches across the different age groups, including the under-21 team.

For the capital club, this ruling is a lifeline. Al-Nassr boast a wealth of talent across every age group, particularly in the side competing in the Jawwy Elite League.

Last season, Al-Nassr reached the quarter-finals of the Jawwy Elite League before falling to Al-Fateh, who went all the way to the final only to lose to Al-Hazm.

The new campaign has started brightly. Al-Nassr opened with a clean 4-0 win over Al-Jabalain, with Saad Haqawi and Haidar Abdulkarim both catching the eye. They now travel to Al-Ahsa to face Al-Fateh in the third round on Sunday.

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