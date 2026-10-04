Belgium face a tough task on Monday evening as they take on France at the Stade de France in the Nations League. Head coach Mark van Bommel did not want to reveal anything about his line-up, but Het Nieuwsblad still appeared to draw some answers from him.

Belgium will be without two crucial players. Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans, who between them have won 220 caps, are unavailable through suspension, on top of the challenge of facing France.

De Bruyne and Tielemans played a leading role last Monday in the first meeting between the countries in Brussels (0-1). Now others must show leadership. "I expect that from everyone else," the Dutch head coach says.

"I cannot make individuals better, but I can improve the team. Youri and Kevin are of course very important, so it is a shame they are suspended. But if I prepare the team well, everyone must be able to help the team," Van Bommel is convinced.

Journalist Jarno Bertho asks whether Van Bommel expects that leadership role from Romelu Lukaku. There is plenty of discussion around Belgium's all-time top scorer because of his lack of playing time. "Yes, but I do not only expect that from players like Youri, Kevin and Romelu."

"That would mean they would have to take all the responsibility on themselves. The whole team must do that. Other lads have to step up and they are doing that too. The lads are simply playing very good matches. That is nice to see as a coach."

Van Bommel is then asked who the captain will be on Monday. "If I say that, then you will know who is going to play, won't you? It will be someone who is in the starting XI," laughs the coach, who does not want to confirm that the captain had worn the armband before Monday. "So many matches have been played..."

Bertho quickly points out that only three players in the current Belgium squad have ever captained their country: Timothy Castagne, Hans Vanaken and, of course, Lukaku. Will it be one of those three? "That could very well be the case," Van Bommel laughs.

Next, the head coach is asked what he expects from Lukaku on Monday. "Then you are assuming he will play..." he grins. "Romelu is a player who occupies two or three players, he is pretty sharp in front of goal and has a decent sprint in reserve. If he plays, I expect that again."

Finally, Van Bommel is also 'confronted' with the midfield. "How plausible is it that the midfield will consist of Roméo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin and Hans Vanaken? Because those are actually your only three remaining midfielders..." Van Bommel, laughing: "It seems as if you are the coach."

"That possibility is there, without me committing myself to it. Nor can you expect me to name the line-up to you. The players know it, that is the most important thing," Van Bommel concludes with a probably telling wink. The interview in Het Laatste Nieuws can be seen here.



