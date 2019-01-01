Josta Dladla: There's nothing wrong with Kaizer Chiefs signing foreign players

The retired attacking midfielder, who won two PSL titles with Amakhosi, has backed the club's rebuilding process

Former midfielder Josta Dladla is happy with the Soweto giants' transfer activity in the off-season so far.

Amakhosi have been busy beefing up their squad ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign, having signed four players to date.

Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole, Ghanaian midfield maestro James Kotei, Serbian marksman Samir Nurkovic as well as Australian midfielder Kearyn Baccus have all joined Chiefs.

Dladla, who was on the books of Amakhosi between 2009 and 2015, backs the club's decision to reinforce the squad following a disastrous 2018/19 season, in which they failed to finish in the top eight.



"They are already doing what needs to be done now. The management is going out to get better players out there in the market," Dladla told the media.



"They are letting go of a lot of players. They are also bringing in a lot of players. They are still in a rebuilding process.



"When we left Chiefs they told us that they were rebuilding the team again. It is not going to take overnight to do that. It takes time to do that."



Amakhosi have also released strikers Gustavo Paez, Ryan Moon, goalkeeper Virgil Vries and midfielders Khotso Malope, Hendrick Ekstein and Bhongolethu Jayiya.



The former international went on to insist there are talented local players, who can play for Chiefs despite the club having opted to sign foreign players during the current transfer window.



"It is the management's choice to buy players from wherever they want. If there is a better player in overseas then there is nothing wrong with that," he said.



"There is talent in South Africa. We saw Happy Mashiane from the Chiefs academy last season. There is a lot of talented youngsters that are coming through.

"It would be unfair to say there is no talent in South Africa. I am a South African as well. I was born and bred here in South Africa.



"There is talent. It is only a matter of time before that talent is found. People complain about everything. If you can buy a white car and they will ask why didn't you buy a black one."