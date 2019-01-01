Josta Dladla: Not all former Sundowns players struggle at Kaizer Chiefs

The four-time PSL winner has commented on Leonardo Castro's proposed exit from Amakhosi

Ex- international Josta Dladla has dismissed the suggestion former players often struggle at .

The retired midfielder enjoyed a lot of success with the two Premier Soccer League ( ) giants during his playing days.

Chiefs are reportedly considering offloading Leonardo Castro, who has failed to live up to expectations at the Naturena-based side after joining the club from Sundowns in January 2018.

Dladla, who won two PSL titles with Amakhosi, looked at the possible reasons why Castro has struggled at the Soweto giants.

"It is harsh to say players from Sundowns struggle when they go to Chiefs, I did not struggle," Dladla told the media.

"The culture is different, these are the two powerhouses you cannot compare. Sometimes it's just life, the normal ups and downs.

The 39-year-old, who also won the PSL title with Sundowns, stated ambition fuels hunger to become a top player at a big club like Chiefs.

"Some players are good when they play for FC, but when they go to Chiefs they don't do well. So, it is about who wants it more," he added.

"Sometimes the structure of the team does not suit you. The grass is not always greener on the other side most of the time."

The Colombian marksman netted only four goals in 21 PSL appearances as Chiefs failed to finish in the top eight last season.

Amakhosi have signed Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole and Serbian centre forward Samir Nurkovic and they are said to be preparing for life without Castro.