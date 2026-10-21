Joshua Zirkzee prevents Manchester United’s heaviest ever Champions League defeat

Como made amends for last week's defeat to Feyenoord in spectacular fashion, humiliating Manchester United 4-1 at home with Nico Paz leading the way. Matthijs de Ligt returned for United after 11 months out injured.

With heavy rain falling in northern Italy, it remained unclear until shortly before kick-off whether the match could go ahead. During the warm-up, it became clear that play could start at 18.45.

United had the first big chance and Diogo Dalot should have put them ahead. The ball fell kindly to the Portuguese player's left foot, but his finish lacked precision. A minute later, Como made United pay.

In the penalty area, Nico Paz received the ball, shifted it onto his left foot and curled a superb shot into the far corner: 1-0. Senne Lammens had no chance and looked reproachfully at Harry Maguire, who had given Paz far too much space so close to goal.

Como dominated the rest of the first half. United had no say in the game and could have no complaints about going into the dressing room only one goal down. Michael Carrick brought on Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo, but things went from bad to worse for United in the second half.

Soon after, it was 2-0. Paz played a through ball into the path of Anastasios Douvikas, who ran past De Ligt with ease before finishing emphatically. Paz then made it 3-0 before the hour after a huge blunder by Baleba.

Como continued to pass United off the pitch in the closing stages, with Jacobo Ramón making it 4-0. That scoreline would have equalled United's heaviest Champions League defeat, a 4-0 loss to the FC Barcelona side of Romário and Hristo Stoichkov in the 1994/95 season. Joshua Zirkzee prevented that at the last moment, firing in to make it 4-1 in stoppage time.