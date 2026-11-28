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Kimmich sees red for serious unsporting behaviour against HSV forward Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit, and rightly so.

Kimmich and Rössing-Lelesiit clashed deep in Bayern's half in the 44th minute of Hamburg's Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old Hamburg player shoved the experienced Bayern player, who then grabbed him by the hair and hauled him roughly to the ground.

Referee Bastian Dankert showed Kimmich a red card without hesitation for the clear act of violent conduct.

The score stood at 0-0 in the 11th Bundesliga matchday fixture. It was the third sending-off of Kimmich's professional career. The 31-year-old saw red for two yellow cards in 2022/23, then received a straight red the following season.