Josephs makes McCarthy claims on AmaZulu job loss amid Orlando Pirates links

The former Bucs goalkeeper is currently jobless after being recently fired by Usuthu

Moeneeb Josephs has opened up on his sacking from the role as AmaZulu goalkeeper coach.

The former Bafana Bafana star claims he was recently fired by AmaZulu because he was part of Benni McCarthy’s backroom staff.

Soon after Brandon Truter was confirmed as Usuthu's main coach, Josephs was shown the exit door together with assistant coach Vasili Manousakis.

Manousakis and Joseph had worked under McCarthy before the arrival of Truter.

“If you want to look at my work and look at my goalkeeper's [Veli Mothwa] stats from last season and this season, there’s a massive improvement,” Josephs told Times Live.

“My goalkeeper is still in the national team and conceded even less goals than last season,” Josephs said. "So, the reason why I got fired cannot be because of work. I really can’t pin it down to anything.

“Maybe it’s because I was brought to the club by Benni. I think because we were Benni’s technical team and when he left I’m sure there was a target on our backs as well.”

In the 2020/21 season, McCarthy led AmaZulu to their best ever finish on the Premier Soccer League table when they became runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

This led to the KwaZulu-Natal side participating in the Caf Champions League for the first time ever and reached the group stage.

But after finishing seventh in the league in the just-ended season, the club made huge changes including releasing 15 players.

“I really don’t understand what their thinking was in the first place because if you have a plan for 2032 and in your first year you achieve such a milestone, it should be a foundation for you to start building on,” said Josephs.

“But in the following season when we needed to make additions to the team, it never happened. I can’t speak on behalf of the directors of the club of what they are thinking but I can only state my confusion of what is really needed to be a top team if that’s what you achieve and you still get fired. Is that [what we achieved] not what the teams are looking for?

“To be competing and winning things, from being a relegation candidate team for many years and when the fans finally get to enjoy, be proud of the team. To be let go because of not bad results, not football, it’s a confusing thing for me.”

With McCarthy linked with the Orlando Pirates job, Josephs has also been reported likely to follow the former Bafana Bafana striker to the Buccaneers.