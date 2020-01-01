Josephs: AmaZulu hand veteran goalkeeper contract extension

The 40-year-old has agreed to stay with Usuthu and the club said it will hold talks with him at the end of the season

Former and goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs will keep his position as Ayanda Dlamini's assistant until the end of the season after being handed a contract extension.

This was confirmed by Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela who said they have already reached an agreement with the Mitchells Plain-born legend.

Josephs' initial contract with the Durban-based outfit expired at the end of June.

He then left the club's base afterwards but he's expected to return and sign on the dotted line before resuming with his duties now that the team has reported for training.

"We've agreed with Moeneeb that he will stay on as an assistant coach to Ayanda Dlamini until the completion of the season," Sokhela told Daily Sun.

According to Sokhela, will sit down with Josephs at the end of the current campaign to discuss his future.

"At the end of the season, the club will hold talks with him," he added.

Media reports emerged last week that Usuthu wanted Josephs to take up the role of assistant coach on a permanent basis, meaning the goalkeeper may be forced to retire from professional football.

However, that's the decision Josephs still has to make and that will depend on whether or not the club believes in his combination with Dlamini.

As things stand, Josephs is registered as a goalkeeper and an assistant coach by Usuthu.

The pair were handed the job following Jozef Vukusic's suspension due to a series of poor results earlier this year.

The future of Vukusic is far from being resolved but both Dlamini and Josephs know they at least have their jobs secured for the next two months or so.

They got their tenure off to a flying start when Usuthu stunned 1-0 before the lockdown in March.

AmaZulu are under immense pressure to avoid relegation in the remaining matches of the season which are likely to be completed in the Gauteng province by August 31.

They are three points above bottom-placed Black after managing just 23 points from 24 league matches thus far.

Should both Josephs and Dlamini help the club retain its status, chances are that they could be given another season to prove themselves as coaches.