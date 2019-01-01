Joseph Molangoane’s return delights Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp

The Amakhosi gaffer says the nippy midfielder has worked hard behind the scenes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is pleased by Joseph Molangoane's return from a long-term injury.

The former midfielder made his long-awaited return against on Tuesday night in a Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter.

"Compliments to Joseph, I was very happy to see him and introduce him into the field of play. He's worked really hard over the last few months,” Middendorp said to the media.

Molangoane broke his leg injury last year during an MTN8 Cup quarter-final clash against .

"I know he's not 100 percent, but you always think, maybe with one cross or one one-against-one situation with his experience he can do something positive,” he added.

Molangoane came on in the second half during Chiefs' 1-1 draw against Arrows replacing defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

"But, okay, that's how it is. The 15-20 minutes against Arrows will help him build towards his full fitness and that's good, we'll work it out,” concluded the coach.

The former Platinum Stars winger joined Chiefs in 2016 from Chippa United and he was a key player under former Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela despite not being a regular in his debut season.

His contract with Chiefs is set to expire at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the club will extend it.