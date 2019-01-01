Joseph Molangoane signs contract extension with Kaizer Chiefs

Despite rumours regarding his future circulating, Amakhosi have tied down the versatile campaigner with a new deal

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that midfielder Joseph Molangoane has extended his stay with the Soweto giants after signing a one-year contract extension with an option to extend.

Although the former midfielder faced a bleak future at Naturena following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the club have decided to keep him.

Molangoane suffered a broken ankle at the start of the current campaign when Amakhosi beat 3-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at the FNB Stadium, but he has since returned to action in the clash against last week.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter was Molangoane's first appearance since the injury and his return was highly welcomed by the coach Ernst Middendorp.

With his contract to set to expire on June 30, the winger was rumoured to be on his way out at Chiefs.

However, Molangoane, who initially signed a three-year deal is now set to be a key player for the Soweto giants as they look to finish the season on a high.

Born in Alexandra, the 30-year-old became an instant hit at Amakhosi under the tutelage of former coach Steve Komphela.

The former Platinum Stars attacker was used as a full back last season in the absence of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who was nursing a long-term injury at the time and has seemingly impressed the technical team as he earned a new deal.

Article continues below

Looking at his statistics, Molangoane has played twice this season and produced a single assist in all competitions, but has featured in more than 40 games for Chiefs over the past few seasons.

Player Updates



Joseph Molangoane has extended his stay at by signing a 1 year contract extension with a 1 year option. #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/IVSznm6UxG

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 2, 2019