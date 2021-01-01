'Josef Zinnbauer must go' - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates' win over Maritzburg United

One fan opined that the Bucs mentor is still a bad coach as football lovers took to social media to share their thoughts on the game

Orlando Pirates secured a much-needed win when they defeated Maritzburg United on Sunday evening following the Buccaneers' humiliating loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

Brace-hero Vincent Pule inspired Pirates to a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice in a PSL encounter after the Soweto giants were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Sundowns, who emerged 4-1 winners on Tshwane.

Pirates supporters praised Pule on social media after the win against Maritzburg, while some fans were not impressed as they criticised the club's head coach Josef Zinnbauer following the game which took place at Orlando Stadium.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Pirates' victory over Maritzburg:

Josef Zinnbauer must go ! He bench quality players 😩...#oncealways — True-hearted 🇿🇦 (@Bongv_) April 18, 2021

play Maritzburg every day. you'll be safe https://t.co/pLfEjPtVyx — vuyosimawo 😷 (@vuyosimawo_) April 18, 2021

Vincent Pule save the night 🔥🔥🔥 — AKA'S DAY ONE💜💜💜 (@vanuworld) April 18, 2021

JZ is really lost and confused 😕 how can he say "we might be tired" while he is having players 🤔 ay loCoach wethu 🚮 #ssDiski @SuperSportTV — Isaac Mchunu KwaMusi (@isaac_mchunu) April 18, 2021

Credit to Wayne Sandilands 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nsqGz1UAhx — Ms Kun (@KBee_Kay) April 18, 2021

Dankie Pule, I'm really happy for you🙏🔥.



But back to facts, JZ is still not the man to take us forward, even with the win, JZ must go.



We remain #orlandopirates #OnceAlways ☠ pic.twitter.com/aKo0e7FQVx — JZ MUST GO - ☠🏴 (@Mr_Heronation) April 18, 2021

I know what it is...its Zinnbauer https://t.co/Kns3C6nDgK — Bonafide Buccaneer (@thabang_tsele) April 18, 2021

Vincent Pule doing the Uncle Vinny dance as his celebration😂🤣 — Kenn (@LangaKenn) April 18, 2021

Big ups on Orlando Pirates getting 3 points tonight



Didn't play well, but they got the job done



Maritzburg United didn't take their chances and they got punished#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #WeAreUnited Hotto Pule #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/64XWC2FKHT — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 18, 2021

We don't deserve Vincent Pule as Orlando Pirates — Lucky Masinga (@Lucky_Mchangane) April 18, 2021

Three crucial points in the bag. #OnceAlways ☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — OM’FiMANEQUA™️ (@Helao_v8) April 18, 2021

Zinnbauer is still a bad coach — MENE MENE (@_Bongani__) April 18, 2021

That miss by Deon Hotto sums up Josef Zinnbauer's tenure as Orlando Pirates coach. — Andza™️ (@Andza_06) April 18, 2021

These @orlandopirates players are trying to get Zinnbauer fired, surely — Et tu, Mbopha kaSithayi? (@Khuze_Elikhulu) April 18, 2021

Total dominance for Bucs. Maritzburg United, last 10 clashes against Pirates, not a single win and only two goals scored 🙉, very disappointing. Kutumela went missing their the whole match. #ssdiski #DStvPrem #BabizoBonke #SSFanbase — Sifiso Gumede (@Sifiso_Gumede) April 18, 2021

Maliele Vincent Pule 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌♥️🏴‍☠️☠️ — BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ (@davidmasindi) April 18, 2021

Vincent Pule calls himself Boitumelo Radiopane in training @orlandopirates — Chayyim_Bethel_Melchi (@Chayyim_Melchi) April 18, 2021

Judas against Chiefs vs Judas against Pirates pic.twitter.com/AZwHm8Su8M — 🅸’🅼 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zukz_Franco) April 18, 2021

PSG..... Pirates Saint Gauteng 2-0 Maritzburg united — Lwandy🇿🇦👌 (@Lwandy_Ndumndum) April 18, 2021

Even Orlando Pirates supporters don’t even know who JZ fielded today😂😂. Who are these players ? #DSTVPREMIERSHIP — V O N A N I (@_vonani) April 18, 2021

Vincent Pule with a brace from the Gods #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/pM6GneZIuD — Sawothi (@Sawothi1) April 18, 2021

Maritzburg shouldn't be mistake us for Chiefs, rona re a padimola. Moseamedi o tla ba belega nako ye ya kopanang le bone — Nonofo Lebone Mmualefhe (@NonofoM) April 18, 2021

Sundowns won against Pirates and got nothing.



Pirates wins against Maritzburg and gains three points!



Do you understand!? pic.twitter.com/HwddTOnraU — The Iron Duke💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) April 18, 2021

Vincent pule man of the Match? — Mshizman (@Shimehh66) April 18, 2021

Chill you were playing against Maritzburg, nothing special there https://t.co/6chXyVTKTk — Tshepang (@Maluleka_99) April 18, 2021

JZ maintains his 100% winning rate against Maritzburg. 4 games 4 wins. Dominance 💪🏾 — Marazo👑 (@G_Daffy) April 18, 2021

Vincent Pule must be more consistent, that's all... — Themba Mazibuko (@Nzima03) April 18, 2021

We welcome the win after the disasterclass against Sundowns #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/wwKhz4MfXT — Fumani Baloyi (@fumanishakamani) April 18, 2021