'Josef Zinnbauer must go' - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates' win over Maritzburg United

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Josef Zinnbauer, Orlando Pirates, January 2021
One fan opined that the Bucs mentor is still a bad coach as football lovers took to social media to share their thoughts on the game

Orlando Pirates secured a much-needed win when they defeated Maritzburg United on Sunday evening following the Buccaneers' humiliating loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

Brace-hero Vincent Pule inspired Pirates to a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice in a PSL encounter after the Soweto giants were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Sundowns, who emerged 4-1 winners on Tshwane.

Pirates supporters praised Pule on social media after the win against Maritzburg, while some fans were not impressed as they criticised the club's head coach Josef Zinnbauer following the game which took place at Orlando Stadium. 

Check out how Twitter reacted to Pirates' victory over Maritzburg: 

