'Josef Zinnbauer must go' - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates' win over Maritzburg United
Orlando Pirates secured a much-needed win when they defeated Maritzburg United on Sunday evening following the Buccaneers' humiliating loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.
Brace-hero Vincent Pule inspired Pirates to a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice in a PSL encounter after the Soweto giants were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Sundowns, who emerged 4-1 winners on Tshwane.
Pirates supporters praised Pule on social media after the win against Maritzburg, while some fans were not impressed as they criticised the club's head coach Josef Zinnbauer following the game which took place at Orlando Stadium.
Check out how Twitter reacted to Pirates' victory over Maritzburg:
Josef Zinnbauer must go ! He bench quality players 😩...#oncealways— True-hearted 🇿🇦 (@Bongv_) April 18, 2021
play Maritzburg every day. you'll be safe https://t.co/pLfEjPtVyx— vuyosimawo 😷 (@vuyosimawo_) April 18, 2021
Vincent Pule save the night 🔥🔥🔥— AKA'S DAY ONE💜💜💜 (@vanuworld) April 18, 2021
JZ is really lost and confused 😕 how can he say "we might be tired" while he is having players 🤔 ay loCoach wethu 🚮 #ssDiski @SuperSportTV— Isaac Mchunu KwaMusi (@isaac_mchunu) April 18, 2021
Credit to Wayne Sandilands 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nsqGz1UAhx— Ms Kun (@KBee_Kay) April 18, 2021
Dankie Pule, I'm really happy for you🙏🔥.— JZ MUST GO - ☠🏴 (@Mr_Heronation) April 18, 2021
But back to facts, JZ is still not the man to take us forward, even with the win, JZ must go.
We remain #orlandopirates #OnceAlways ☠ pic.twitter.com/aKo0e7FQVx
I know what it is...its Zinnbauer https://t.co/Kns3C6nDgK— Bonafide Buccaneer (@thabang_tsele) April 18, 2021
Are Zinnbauer fans happy with the way we playing?#DStvPrem #FARPost #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/8XiO2cxemx— Dr MP Virgin (@PMTOGU01) April 18, 2021
Vincent Pule doing the Uncle Vinny dance as his celebration😂🤣— Kenn (@LangaKenn) April 18, 2021
Big ups on Orlando Pirates getting 3 points tonight— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 18, 2021
Didn't play well, but they got the job done
Maritzburg United didn't take their chances and they got punished#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #WeAreUnited Hotto Pule #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/64XWC2FKHT
We don't deserve Vincent Pule as Orlando Pirates— Lucky Masinga (@Lucky_Mchangane) April 18, 2021
Sesane That's the Tweet 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌🙌☠☠☠☠☠☠ The Future is Bright..@orlandopirates #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #DStvPrem— Mthandi (@Lunga_WeeeSiba) April 18, 2021
After losing to TTM they quickly became friends of Maritzburg United...— S.S.B (@salim_sgo) April 18, 2021
And Pirates just increased the day’s pain dosage. #OnceAlways #SSDiski #DStvPrem #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/buFmeeCzLW
Three crucial points in the bag. #OnceAlways ☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️— OM’FiMANEQUA™️ (@Helao_v8) April 18, 2021
Zinnbauer is still a bad coach— MENE MENE (@_Bongani__) April 18, 2021
That miss by Deon Hotto sums up Josef Zinnbauer's tenure as Orlando Pirates coach.— Andza™️ (@Andza_06) April 18, 2021
These @orlandopirates players are trying to get Zinnbauer fired, surely— Et tu, Mbopha kaSithayi? (@Khuze_Elikhulu) April 18, 2021
Total dominance for Bucs. Maritzburg United, last 10 clashes against Pirates, not a single win and only two goals scored 🙉, very disappointing. Kutumela went missing their the whole match. #ssdiski #DStvPrem #BabizoBonke #SSFanbase— Sifiso Gumede (@Sifiso_Gumede) April 18, 2021
Maliele Vincent Pule 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌♥️🏴☠️☠️— BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ (@davidmasindi) April 18, 2021
Vincent Pule calls himself Boitumelo Radiopane in training @orlandopirates— Chayyim_Bethel_Melchi (@Chayyim_Melchi) April 18, 2021
Judas against Chiefs vs Judas against Pirates pic.twitter.com/AZwHm8Su8M— 🅸’🅼 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zukz_Franco) April 18, 2021
PSG..... Pirates Saint Gauteng 2-0 Maritzburg united— Lwandy🇿🇦👌 (@Lwandy_Ndumndum) April 18, 2021
Even Orlando Pirates supporters don’t even know who JZ fielded today😂😂. Who are these players ? #DSTVPREMIERSHIP— V O N A N I (@_vonani) April 18, 2021
Good night Pule ⚽⚽-0 Maritzburg 😊 #OnceAlways #DStvPrem— JuddeRo (@ManRichD) April 18, 2021
We are completely healed 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ywys8WRkv2
Vincent Pule with a brace from the Gods #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/pM6GneZIuD— Sawothi (@Sawothi1) April 18, 2021
Maritzburg shouldn't be mistake us for Chiefs, rona re a padimola. Moseamedi o tla ba belega nako ye ya kopanang le bone— Nonofo Lebone Mmualefhe (@NonofoM) April 18, 2021
Sundowns won against Pirates and got nothing.— The Iron Duke💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) April 18, 2021
Pirates wins against Maritzburg and gains three points!
Do you understand!? pic.twitter.com/HwddTOnraU
Vincent pule man of the Match?— Mshizman (@Shimehh66) April 18, 2021
Chill you were playing against Maritzburg, nothing special there https://t.co/6chXyVTKTk— Tshepang (@Maluleka_99) April 18, 2021
JZ maintains his 100% winning rate against Maritzburg. 4 games 4 wins. Dominance 💪🏾— Marazo👑 (@G_Daffy) April 18, 2021
Vincent Pule must be more consistent, that's all...— Themba Mazibuko (@Nzima03) April 18, 2021
We welcome the win after the disasterclass against Sundowns #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/wwKhz4MfXT— Fumani Baloyi (@fumanishakamani) April 18, 2021
In future dont play Sandilands against Sundowns again...you can play Jele there 🙏🏾 @orlandopirates— #TheBucsAndTheBlues (@TK_the_Pirate) April 18, 2021