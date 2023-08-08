Jose Riveiro says loss against Stellenbosch FC was an 'accident' and Pirates will bounce back against Royal AM

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro has vowed to make amends after losing the opening game in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

Riveiro says loss to Stellies was a mistake

He alludes to continental competition

Bucs host Royal AM later this evening

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says the 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the opening day of the 2023/24 PSL season a mistake and he will put his money where his mouth is tonight. The Buccaneers take on Royal AM at the Orlando Stadium in a match where the Spaniard and his troops hope to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We have to move on, I think we lost to Kaizer Chiefs in February and after that, we had a fantastic record together and if I have to lose one game, I would like to do it like against Stellenbosch, fighting until the end," said Riveiro as per iDiski Times.

"It’s football, it can happen that you perform like we did and go home with zero points. Psychologically I think we are ready to compete in multiple competitions," he added, as Pirates are back in the Caf Champions League for the first time since 2019.

AND WHAT MORE: "We have 36 players in the squad to try and mitigate the eight games in August with long trips, long waits in the airport we find playing on the continent but we had time in pre-season to prepare ourselves for this scenario.

"It’s easy to say we want to compete in every competition but we need to be consistent with what we think and what we say – it’s not going to be a big problem that we lost against Stellenbosch, we’re lucky we play Royal AM at home and show that the defeat was an accident," said the Bucs mentor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are on a mission to dethrone defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns who are searching for a seventh successive championship. Meanwhile, the pressure of seeing arch-rivals Amakhosi reach the 2021 Caf Champions League final and Downs consistently in the business end of the competition, will only increase the pressure on Pirates.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Buccaneers will kick-off against John Maduka's side at 19.30pm. You can follow the live scores here.