Jose Riveiro brands the Nedbank Cup as Sandile Mthethwa's tournament after his heroics in Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates beat their arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup. The final is scheduled for 27 May at Loftus Versfeld, where they will meet Stellenbosch FC or Sekhukhune United.

The Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 2-1 at FNB Stadium after extra-time, making sure that they keep their Nedbank Cup record intact — they have never lost a semi-final in this competition since 1996. Riveiro's men will make a second cup final appearance after they won the MTN8 earlier this season.

Riveiro described the encounter as an emotional one, as he was forced to change his formation when right-back Bandile Shandu was stretchered out in the opening stanza.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Both sides were playing with very high intensity, it was a very emotional game with good moments from both teams. After we got the lead, we could not manage to play in the same way, we got a bit conservative and that is normal because it is a cup game," Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.

He adds: "I am a very proud coach because we played three games in a very short period and we went to extra time in this game. We have a chance to play another final and I am so happy for the whole Pirates family."

MTHETHWA'S CUP: Pirates took the lead in the 14th minute through Kermit Erasmus and Yusuf Maart levelled matters for Amakhosi, forcing the game into an extra 30 minutes. Riveiro called upon Mthethwa from the bench and the 26-year-old proved why he deserves to be part of The Ghost.

Mthethwa netted the winning penalty in the quarter-final against Dondol Stars and was the hero again for the Happy People, netting a header in the dying moments of the game.

"It is his cup. He scored the winning goal in the previous round and in this game he came in to score a crucial goal for us. I am so happy for him because he is working very hard," said Riveiro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the bragging rights fully paid for their supporters, the Buccaneers now have an opportunity to finish the season on a high as they can win on three fronts. The Sea Robbers will go into the final as favourites. Meanwhile, Bucs are still in the hunt to finish in second place in the league, where they will earn themselves a spot in next season's Caf Champions League.

WHAT'S NEXT? Pirates will play Sekhukhune next week in the penultimate round of the season before closing off their second-place bid away to AmaZulu on 20 May.