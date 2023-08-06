Jose Riveiro believes poor pitch contributed to Orlando Pirates' loss against Stellenbosch

- Bucs finished second last season
- They fell to Stellies on Saturday
- Riveiro explains struggles
WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates started their 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign with a 1-0 loss against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium.
The result was unexpected by Bucs fans, especially after having what can be termed as an excellent pre-season.
While former Bucs striker Terrence Dzvukamanja opened his account for new club SuperSport United and on-loan Tshegofatso Mabasa helped Moroka Swallows get a point, Riveiro's attackers struggled to break down Stellies defence.
However, the Spanish tactician had a different opinion when he was asked why the Sea Robbers couldn't get goals.
WHAT HE SAID: "Not difficult to explain, good rhythm from the start. We took the initiative in a very poor field and that means you are also taking risks," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.
"In one of those situations, they punished us in transition, and from there, it was [about] trying to do everything in order to equalise.
"Little by little, the opponent was defending deeper, which made it complicated to find a simple advantage in the last minutes. We could not manage to capitalise."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants have been tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.
However, from Saturday's display, it is obvious Riveiro has a lot to do considering the fact that Bucs are also in the Caf Champions League competition and will also be aiming at defending their domestic Cups.
WHAT NEXT: On Tuesday, Pirates will be playing Royal AM in a league game to be staged at the Orlando Stadium.