Jose Riveiro believes poor pitch contributed to Orlando Pirates' loss against Stellenbosch

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has denied that Bucs strained to score in a loss to Stellenbosch on Saturday in the league's outing.

Bucs finished second last season

They fell to Stellies on Saturday

Riveiro explains struggles

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates started their 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign with a 1-0 loss against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The result was unexpected by Bucs fans, especially after having what can be termed as an excellent pre-season.

While former Bucs striker Terrence Dzvukamanja opened his account for new club SuperSport United and on-loan Tshegofatso Mabasa helped Moroka Swallows get a point, Riveiro's attackers struggled to break down Stellies defence.

However, the Spanish tactician had a different opinion when he was asked why the Sea Robbers couldn't get goals.

WHAT HE SAID: "Not difficult to explain, good rhythm from the start. We took the initiative in a very poor field and that means you are also taking risks," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"In one of those situations, they punished us in transition, and from there, it was [about] trying to do everything in order to equalise.

"Little by little, the opponent was defending deeper, which made it complicated to find a simple advantage in the last minutes. We could not manage to capitalise."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants have been tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.

However, from Saturday's display, it is obvious Riveiro has a lot to do considering the fact that Bucs are also in the Caf Champions League competition and will also be aiming at defending their domestic Cups.

WHAT NEXT: On Tuesday, Pirates will be playing Royal AM in a league game to be staged at the Orlando Stadium.