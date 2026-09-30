Jose Mourinho wants him! Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on a defender from the Bundesliga

According to a report by Sport Bild, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Bundesliga club will struggle to keep the England international next summer.

Much of that comes down to the strong interest from abroad in the 23-year-old. Real Madrid are now also said to have joined the race. Los Blancos are still looking for defensive reinforcements for 2027, as both Antonio Rüdiger and Eder Militao could leave the club. Quansah is said to be one of the preferred candidates of Real coach Jose Mourinho.

Premier League heavyweights have also set their sights on the versatile defender. Liverpool, who sold Quansah to Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a transfer fee of €35 million, reportedly have a buy-back clause that can be activated in 2027 for €70 million.

The deadline for activating the clause is 15 June next year. According to Bild, the Reds could well trigger their option and bring Quansah back to England. Even so, there is no guarantee the defender will be playing at Anfield in the 2027/28 season. Liverpool could also sell him on immediately for a profit.

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Which clubs are also interested in Jarell Quansah?

That also puts Chelsea and Arsenal in the frame alongside Real Madrid, with both clubs said to be keen on signing him. The Gunners even tried to lure Quansah away last summer, but Bayer Leverkusen blocked the move.

Arsenal allegedly offered a transfer fee of €65 million for Quansah, but Leverkusen rated the Englishman's sporting value too highly and rejected it. The player himself accepted the veto on the move.

Chelsea are also said to have already enquired about the 23-year-old. Quansah is said to be rated particularly highly by Xabi Alonso because of his height and his above-average technical ability. A bidding war between the clubs could ultimately push up the fee for Leverkusen.

Quansah has made 50 competitive appearances across all competitions for the Werkself, scoring five goals and providing one assist. Last season, Kasper Hjulmand used him mainly at centre-back. New coach Carles Martinez is now deploying him at right-back.