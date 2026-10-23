Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola would struggle at Kaizer Chiefs if players don't fight says Inacio Miguel

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Inacio Miguel has issued a stern challenge to his teammates, insisting that even the world’s most elite managers would fail at Naturena if the squad does not improve its application. The Angola defender believes the responsibility for the club's recent slump lies solely with the players rather than the tactical staff.

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Miguel demands accountability from Amakhosi stars

The pressure is mounting at Naturena following a string of underwhelming performances that have left the Soweto giants searching for answers.

Miguel has dismissed suggestions that the technical staff are to blame for the current slump, instead calling for a period of intense self-reflection within the dressing room. The Portuguese centre-back, who arrived with a reputation for leadership, believes that the fundamentals of effort and commitment are currently lacking. Without those core values, the defender argues that the stature of the individual sitting in the manager's seat becomes entirely irrelevant to the outcome of the match, as the players are the ones who must execute the game plan effectively.

"It's very easy to judge coaches and to judge staff, but in the end of the day it's us players that we are on the field, It's our responsibility, my responsibility, starting from me," the captain explained,as quoted by KickOff.

"You can bring [Jose] Mourinho, you can bring [Pep] Guardiola, [but] if us players don't fight, if we don't have the commitment on the pitch, it doesn't matter if the coach speak Chinese or Japanese or Portuguese because in the end of the day, it's our actions that actually demands result in the pitch."

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Language barrier dismissed as an excuse for failure

One of the primary talking points surrounding Da Cruz’s tenure has been the potential communication gap, as the head coach primarily speaks French and utilizes an assistant to translate his instructions to the squad. Despite these external concerns, Miguel was quick to rubbish the idea that a language barrier is contributing to the team's poor form. He insists that the instructions provided by the coaching staff are perfectly understood by the players and that using translation as a scapegoat is a sign of weakness within the group.

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"No, obviously not, football has something specific, the language of football is universal. You don't even need to speak; football talks for itself," Miguel told the media.

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"So for me, there is no barrier between the coach and the players. Everything is very clear, it's just a matter of us changing the behaviour and being honest with ourselves that we're not good enough. We're not doing good enough," Miguel continued. The defender was vocal about the need for internal leadership, noting that he must hold himself to the same high standards he expects from others. He understands that as captain, his voice must carry weight in the dressing room during these turbulent times.

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"So I'm not here to find excuses, that thing for me the barrier language is just an excuse for something that is not working. We have to do better and period, there is no barrier between us and the coaches in terms of understanding what's the game plan, what's the ideas of the coach. It's very clear. It's up on us. It's up to me, starting from me, I have to talk to myself and say Miguel you have to do better you're not doing enough and passing that to my teammates, passing that to everyone that, 'come on gents, we have to do better.'"

Amakhosi have a golden opportunity to put Miguel's words into practice when they host Red Arrows in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Trailing from the first leg, the Soweto giants need a dominant performance to progress in the competition and alleviate the pressure on Da Cruz. Miguel remains optimistic that this is merely a temporary dip in form, concluding: "We can do better. We have done better. So it's just a phase. I hope that it will pass and starting from [Friday]."