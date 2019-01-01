Jose Ferreira steps down as Bidvest Wits CEO

The former SuperSport United boss is tipped to replace Mato Madlala as CEO of the PSL, but he will remain as a consultant and advisor

have announced the departure of CEO Jose Ferreira with immediate effect.

According to the Students, Ferreira leaves after citing personal reasons which prevented him from continuing his role of CEO at the club.

Wits confirmed Ferreira will serve as a consultant and advisor to the club for the foreseeable future.

In a statement released by Wits on Wednesday, chairman Alan Fainman: "Jose has enjoyed seven successful seasons with us and has brought a professional approach to the club. We understand and respect his situation and wish him ongoing success in his future endeavours."

Ferreira thanked the Clever Boys for giving him the opportunity to serve as CEO, but he gave little away as to where he will be heading next.

Reports emerged earlier this week Ferreira would replace Mato Madlala as CEO of the . Madlala has been the league's acting CEO since 2015.

"It is with deep regret that I have, for personal reasons, requested the chairman of Bidvest Wits FC to release me as CEO of the club, a request which has been kindly accepted. On a personal level, 2019 has been a very difficult one, and the many uninterrupted years of service to the game of football, that I love so much, have all taken their toll," said Ferreira.

"I wish to thank Bidvest Wits FC, and in particular previous and current chairmen, Brian Joffe and Alan Fainman respectively, for having entrusted me with the task of leading this great club, for the last seven years. The challenge was the biggest of my career as a football administrator, and as daunting as it was when I first took over the reins in 2012, I have enjoyed every moment of it. I can only hope that I will have met the mandate I was entrusted with by Bidvest and pray that I will have left some enduring personal marks behind.

"I have had the privilege of working at this club with some of the very best professionals in South African football and every single success story of this club, during my tenure, is largely due to their professionalism, drive and passion, unequalled in South African football. I will be forever grateful to them all," he said.

"I now intend to take some time off for myself, but I have no doubt that the game that has given me so much joy will, in no time, see me embrace it again," concluded Ferreira.