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Jorthy Mokio has posted an update on Instagram after taking a heavy kick in Sunday's match against ADO Den Haag. The Congolese Ajax midfielder limped off the pitch, but his message appears to have reassured Ajax fans.

Late in an otherwise good-natured match, ADO player Sekou Sylla suddenly caught the Ajax midfielder with a hard kick.

Mokio needed treatment after the challenge and had to be helped off the pitch. Coach Míchel Sánchez was concerned about his player.

"He will be examined today (Sunday, ed.). I can't say much about it yet, but it didn't look good," the Spaniard said at the post-match press conference.

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On Instagram, Mokio has given an initial update on his injury. "𝖬𝗂𝗇𝗈𝗋 𝖲𝖾𝗍𝖻𝖺𝖼𝗄, ᴍᴀᴊᴏʀ ᴄᴏᴍᴇʙᴀᴄᴋ," the youngster wrote on social media.

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Mokio's words mean: "A small setback, but I'll come back stronger." What exactly is wrong with him remains unclear, though the injury does not appear to be mild.

Mokio had already scored for Ajax before suffering the injury on Sunday. He finished coolly from a Davy Klaassen pass to put Ajax 2-0 up.

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Ajax host FC Thun at the Johan Cruyff Arena this Thursday, then face Feyenoord at De Kuip in the weekend's Dutch Clasico.