Joris Kramer honest after abandoned match between FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles: 'I take a bit of the blame'

Referee Martin van den Kerkhof expects the match between FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles to be completed 'sometime early next week'. He definitively abandoned the match between the two clubs on Saturday evening after just over an hour after Utrecht fans repeatedly threw fireworks and cups onto the pitch. At that moment, the visitors from Deventer were 1-3 up.

Go Ahead went 0-2 and then 0-3 up shortly after half-time, prompting Utrecht fans to throw fireworks onto the pitch. The match was temporarily suspended and resumed after about 15 minutes. Utrecht then made it 1-3, but things went wrong again.

Go Ahead's players held on to the ball so Utrecht could not restart quickly. That sparked a scuffle, and frustrated Utrecht fans threw cups onto the pitch. The match was suspended again. A little later, it was announced that this time it was definitive.

"This is simply what we really do not want," Van den Kerkhof told ESPN. "The first time it concerns the safety of players, which may be at risk. And the second time, throwing cups so massively, we do not want that."

"We leave the decision on whether or not to abandon it to the local authorities. That all has to be arranged, and public order outside has to be properly organised. That is why it took a bit longer."

"It is up to the match authorities to decide when we continue playing. But that will undoubtedly be sometime early next week. This is terrible. I am a football lover, and this simply is not part of it. It is a shame that it still happens from time to time."

Joris Kramer

As Go Ahead captain, Joris Kramer was involved in the scuffle after Utrecht's 1-3, shortly before the match was definitively abandoned. "I take a very small part of the blame myself, because I provoke it myself," he admits. "I wanted to take the ball for a moment, to give us time to organise everything. But of course they do throw it. That is a shame."

"It is a shame that this happens, but we did know beforehand that this would probably happen. We had already received some messages in the group app this morning from our security that this would happen. And then it is a great shame that it really does happen. But you know that the chance is greater when it is 0-3."