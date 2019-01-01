Jorginho will ‘always have the desire’ to return to Serie A, Chelsea midfielder's agent claims

Joao Santos, who represents the Italy international, insists his client is happy at Stamford Bridge but admits “anything is possible in football”

Jorginho may be happy at for now, but the international’s agent has admitted that the midfielder “will always have the desire” to return to .

The -born star traded life in the Italian top-flight for that in the Premier League during the summer of 2018.

He followed Maurizio Sarri in swapping for Stamford Bridge, with the pair having enjoyed a productive working relationship.

It was suggested during the last transfer window that Jorginho may look to remain under Sarri’s stewardship by securing a switch to Juventus.

No move came about, with the 27-year-old claiming to be fully committed to the cause at Chelsea.

His representative, Joao Santos, says that remains the case, but admits that a return to Italy could be made at some stage in the future.

He told Radio Sportiva: "Anything is possible in football, he will always have the desire to come back.

"He acquired valuable experience in the Premier League and he would give a big contribution in Serie A. He could play for two or three sides that fight for the title."

Jorginho was, unsurprisingly, a favoured option for Sarri during his debut campaign in west London.

He has retained a prominent role in Frank Lampard’s plans, with Santos considering the talented playmaker to have benefited from working under two very different coaches.

"It's been a positive year for him,” he added.

"He's doing well in the national team and can play the Euros. He always scores from a penalty, I'm very happy for him as he works hard and seriously every day.

"His debut with [former Italy boss Giampiero] Ventura surely wasn't positive, but he slowly secured a spot in the starting eleven.

"Playing at Chelsea counts for a lot, it's a very intense type of football and he learned a lot with Sarri and Lampard.

"I think Jorginho will do very well in the Euros and why not, in the following World Cup as well. Besides, there are not many chances in the national team and you need to be ready to star in each game."

Jorginho has helped Italy to book their place at with three games to spare, while he is also looking to help Chelsea secure another top-four finish and progress.