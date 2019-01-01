Jorginho planning 'at least another four years' at Chelsea, says agent

The Italy international midfielder is into his second campaign with the Blues and Joao Santos is expecting him to stick around in west London

Jorginho is planning to spend “at least another four years” at , claims his representative Joao Santos.

The midfielder is into his second season with the Blues, having been snapped up from in the summer of 2018.

He followed Maurizio Sarri from Naples to west London, with a highly-rated coach and talented playmaker having forged quite the professional partnership.

Their working relationship has now been broken up, with Sarri opting to leave and return to at .

It was suggested over the summer that Jorginho could do likewise, with the 27-year-old’s career continuing to mirror that of a favoured manager, but no move was made and the -born star remains at Stamford Bridge.

Santos expects that to remain the case for the foreseeable future, with there no plans to break a long-term contract.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss of the Juve speculation: “No, nothing of the sort happened.

“We have a mid-to-long-term project with Chelsea, similar to when he joined Hellas Verona and then Napoli.

“There are five years left on his contract and let’s say he’d like to stay for at least another four years.”

Jorginho has already refuted any suggestion that he needs to work with Sarri in order to be at his best.

He claims to be enjoying life at Chelsea and believes a spell in the Premier League has already made him a better player.

“I think I had a fantastic first season and it was fundamental for my growth process,” said Jorginho.

“I am stronger in defence now, I go into challenges with more determination and control the game.

“The Premier League has forced me to develop different skills.”

While looking to make the most of his time in England, Jorginho is still keeping a close eye on events back in Italy – particularly those involving his former employers in Naples.

He added: “On August 31, I was in London and watched Juventus 4-3 Napoli. It’s tough to lose like that, but I can see a more competitive Napoli side this season.”

Jorginho is currently focused on international matters with Italy and converted the match-winning penalty as the Azzurri edged out Finland 2-1 in their latest Euro 2020 qualifier.