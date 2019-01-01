Jorge Costa: Mumbai City moving closer to top-four

Jorge Costa feels there needs to be a discussion regarding how to improve the refereeing in ISL..

head coach Jorge Costa feels his team is riding high on confidence after the win against in their last game.

The Islanders edged the defending champions 3-2 away from home and are set to play another away fixture, this time in Jamshedpur.

Ahead of the game, Costa said, "We have beaten Bengaluru FC three days ago and nothing has changed since then. We are here, we have respect for the opponent and we will fight for the three points.

"Of course, we feel more confident. Not because we beat Bengaluru but we needed the three points to be in the top four. It is very good to see that the team is performing well but the most important thing is to pick up three points. With this win, we are a step closer to the top four. We did it in the previous game and we are here to do it tomorrow. (Thursday).

's home fixtures have consistently registered good turnouts, something that Costa is keen to enjoy.

"The pitch is perfect. It is much better to play with a full stadium and even though all of them will be cheering against us. But I like to play in packed stadiums."

After the game against Bengaluru FC, Costa has alleged that the referee had made racist gestures against Serge Kevyn, a matter which has been taken up by the All Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee. The Portuguese tactician further stressed the need for a discussion to improve the decision-making process of the referees.

"We have reported the (racism) issue and now the thing is with AIFF. They will be doing their job.

"They (referees) make mistakes. I make mistakes. Mato made a mistake in the last game. But we are here to help them to be better. We can discuss this. There are many things that need to be discussed. There are many things that are not so good."