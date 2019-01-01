Jorge Costa after win against Jamshedpur: Not Mumbai City's best performance

Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa cited two reasons why his team's display against Jamshedpur failed to impress...

head coach Jorge Costa did not feel his team was at their best in the 2-1 win against Jamshedpur on Thursday.

Goals by Paulo Machado and Raynier Fernandes helped the Islanders overcome Jamshedpur but the match turned out to be just how Costa expected it to be.

"(It was) nothing new. We knew it would be a difficult game, we were not wrong. It was not our best performance this season. I can explain why," the Portuguese coach began.

"Firstly, we played against a good team. Secondly, we had a tough game four days ago in Bengaluru after which we didn't have a training ground so we were in the gym for the sessions. We woke up at 4 AM, one hour to the airport, two hours to Ranchi and then four hours by bus, it was not easy."

Jamshedpur city does not have an airport and the teams usually have to use road transport to get to the team hotel. Costa feels his players were done in after the long journey.

"So I knew players may not be so focused because it is always difficult. I asked the players to have the ball. We gave them control of the game. In the first half, we were not so good. I don't remember Amrinder making many saves but I also know we didn't make too many chances to score.

"Sometimes we play well, sometimes not so good but the good thing is that I saw the players (put up a ) fight. The good work in the training is showing. I didn't see Jamshedpur creating (many chances)."