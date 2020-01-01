Jordon Ibe: Where did it go wrong?

Why is the 24-year-old, once earmarked for greatness at Liverpool, staring at the prospect of a failed career?

Not every youngster who’s tipped to go right to the very top has a fulfilling career, that’s a given, but Jordon Ibe’s lack of success has been particularly poignant.

The 24-year-old was spotted by at 16 and subsequently signed up by the Reds from Wycombe Wanderers after his stock rose in the 2011-12 campaign as he scored a superb solo goal in a defeat by in October 2011.

"If it was a senior player, you would be saying what a fantastic goal. He is 15 and to do that on your first start tells you the quality the lad has got,” Gary Waddock, Wycombe’s boss at the time, gushed. "We just want to make sure he goes on and fulfils the potential he has got and possibly he could go and play at the highest level.

More teams

"He trains with us and we see the quality he has got. He is in the group on merit and he deserves his chance."

Indeed, it was a measure of Ibe’s quality that he was playing first-team football as a 15-year-old as opposed to turning out for the youth or reserve side.

The livewire’s talent was quickly recognised on Merseyside, and the Anfield giants made the choice to snap him up before other top sides made him top priority, thus preventing a bidding war.

A managerial change – Brendan Rodgers replaced club legend Kenny Dalglish in June 2012 – delayed the teenager’s debut, which didn’t come until the final day of 2012-13. Rodgers was smart to hand the youngster his maiden appearance in Jamie Carragher’s final game for the club against Queens Park , ensuring that the youngster could taste a big occasion, without having the spotlight on himself.

Ibe gave a noteworthy, exciting display to repay the Northern Irish coach’s faith, and his assist for Philippe Coutinho’s first-half winner will live long in the memory.

The talented wideman received the ball wide-left, took on and beat Michael Harriman and Stephane Mbia on the inside before passing to the Brazilian who sent a low drive from about 25 yards past Robert Green in goal.

It wasn’t a bad way to introduce himself to the Anfield faithful and his hour-long appearance gave a hint of what was to come…or did it?

The forward’s path into the first-team was hindered by Rodgers’ impressive attackers which included Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling and Coutinho, and he only made one Premier League appearance before a temporary switch to in February 2014.

Liverpool weren’t involved in European competition in 13-14, exited the League Cup in the Third Round and were eliminated in the in the Fifth Round, so there was limited game time for the youngster to develop. Rodgers was also reluctant to throw the youngster in for league games with the title race with so keenly contested.

In a sense, Rodgers' understandable choice to prioritise league football was to Ibe’s detriment and he, more or less, lost a year in his development with little football at the top level.

Having learned from the previous year’s mistake, the Reds sent him out on loan to , which saw him score five times in 20 Championship games – his best return to date – before the loan was cut short in January 2015.

On the back of that promising spell, the wideman had his best game in a Liverpool shirt in the Merseyside derby in February. While the encounter finished goalless, the attacker was named Man of the Match, prompting encouraging words from Rodgers.

"He had a great spell on loan, which is what you want from your young players, and he had a good time at a good club but it was time for him to come back and feature,” Rodgers said at the time.

"I had no qualms about putting him in. It was a brilliant performance by him; he was unfortunate not to have scored with his run and strike.

"He has wonderful temperament and technique and is tactically very good for a kid coming into that system. I am very pleased for him.”

However, in 12 appearances after his return he neither scored nor assisted. There needed to be an improvement in the final third if the Anglo-Nigerian wanted to prove he could be more than just another exciting player who didn’t offer anything more.

Jurgen Klopp arrived months into 2015-16 and also put faith in the youngster but there were little signs of a marked improvement in terms of decisive goal contributions.

A solitary league goal, on the final day against West Bromwich Albion, was his first and only goal for the Reds before Bournemouth broke their record transfer fee to snap him up from Melwood.

It was surprising that Eddie Howe splurged on the attacker given he’d shown little at Anfield to justify that faith. It’s turned out to be so, with the transfer benefitting neither the Cherries nor the player with both parties struggling.

The young coach has tended to constructively criticise the wideman, pointing out the need to churn out more consistent performances. However, injuries, inconsistency and the club’s own struggles in the last 18 months or thereabouts have seen the once promising talent score five times and assist nine in 92 appearances totalling over 4500 minutes of football.

Was the player's big move to Liverpool too early in his career and did the club do enough for his development? Did the managerial change at the club hinder his progress or did he just fail to take opportunities presented to him?

These are questions that may never truly be answered, and while Ibe’s career seems to have hit a brick wall, he’s still 24 and there may still be time to turn his failing career around.