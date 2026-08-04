Jordi Cruyff wants to sell these six Ajax players as soon as possible

Jordi Cruyff is still hoping to offload at least six Ajax players. Voetbal International know exactly who could still leave the Amsterdam club.

Cruyff has been hugely active in the transfer market this summer. The technical director has brought Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, Marcos Leonardo and Julian Brandt to the Johan Cruyff ArenA, among others.

Sales, though, have proved far less successful. So far, only Sean Steur and Kian Fitz-Jim have been sold. They brought in 27 and 3 million euros respectively. The purchase options for Chuba Akpom and Sivert Mannsverk were triggered, which allowed Ajax to raise another eleven million euros.

Even so, Cruyff is still hoping to sell plenty more players. Although Eintracht Frankfurt did not follow up their interest in Anton Gaaei, Ajax still expect to sell him for a good fee.

Kasper Dolberg, Owen Wijndal, Olivier Edvardsen, Josip Sutalo and Ko Itakura are also free to leave Amsterdam this summer. The first-mentioned player is attracting interest from Germany and Denmark.

Portuguese sources say Benfica want Sutalo, while Itakura is being linked with a return to Borussia Mönchengladbach.



