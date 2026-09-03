Jordi Cruijff hits back at criticism of Ajax’s transfer policy: ‘People don’t understand it!’

Jordi Cruijff has rejected suggestions he is taking major risks with Ajax's transfer policy. Speaking to ESPN, the technical director made it clear he sees it very differently.

Ajax were very active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in big names such as Marc ter Stegen and Julian Brandt. Marcos Leonardo also arrived in Amsterdam for just under €20 million.

Cruijff brought eleven new players to Ajax, while seventeen also left. His spending as technical director has come under plenty of scrutiny in recent weeks.

"Well, I actually think no risk is being taken at all," he begins. "The risk is paying a transfer fee from club to club. If it goes wrong, then you can no longer negotiate."

Cruijff believes the club can still act if a signing does not work out. "Players you sign on a free transfer and give a one-year contract. If it does not work out, then you can negotiate. If they have a two-year contract, then you give the players 40 to 50 per cent and then you can terminate it. So there is no risk at all."

He then hit back sharply at the criticism. "But people do not understand it. If you have worked in Spain with Spanish fair play, which is the toughest in Europe, then you do know how sometimes to minimise risks."

For Cruijff, Ajax's financial situation also forces him to be creative in the transfer market. He sees a loan deal with an option to buy as a clear way of limiting the risks for the club.

"I actually think that when I can loan a player with an option to buy, in other words, I can take a good look at him and study him for a year and only then decide. I see that as a minimisation of risks. The risk is buying and hoping it goes well," he concludes.