Jordan takes action: a revolutionary demand following the Infantino crisis to reform FIFA

Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association, has fired off a significant request to FIFA, calling for an end to the secret ballot in elections for the FIFA presidency.

FIFA and its Swiss president Gianni Infantino have weathered a wave of anger over the governing body's controversial proposal to sell a share of World Cup rights to private investment funds.

UEFA rose up and threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments. Only then did FIFA abandon the plan.

Writing on his account on the platform X, Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein said: "With all the controversy surrounding FIFA, world football faces a clear crisis of leadership ahead of the upcoming elections."

He added: "As someone who has been through this process before, I believe there is one step that must be taken immediately, which is the abolition of the secret ballot in the elections for the FIFA presidency."

He continued: "All other decisions, including the selection of the host country for the World Cup, have come to be taken openly, with the exception of the presidential elections of course."

"With a president we elect every four years, and a council that takes all the decisions, an open vote is the only means of holding us, the presidents of the member associations, accountable before the football supporters in our countries, as well as the officials and players who elected us," he noted.

He stressed: "At the same time, this system provides protection to every member association that might be subjected to pressure to issue a decision under duress behind closed doors, as has happened in the past."

Wrapping up, he said: "Most importantly, it will give every member association the ability to influence the most important vote we ever hold, which is the choice of the leadership of the biggest and most popular sport in the world, and the determination of the path it will take in the future."

This is not new ground for the Jordanian. Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein has stood for the FIFA presidency more than once.