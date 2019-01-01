Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace beat Norwich City in the Premier League

The Eagles returned to winning ways in the English top-flight with victory over the newly-promoted Canaries

Jordan Ayew’s registered their third win of the 2019-20 Premier League season with a 2-0 win over at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles came into this tie winless in their last two top-flight outings, losing 4-0 at Hotspur before playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

There was none of that struggle this time, with penalty specialist, Luka Milivojevic, giving Roy Hogdson’s side the lead from the spot in the 21st minute, after Ibrahim Amadou tripped James McArthur in the 18-yard box.

The South London club sealed the deal in injury time with ’s Wilfried Zaha assisting Andros Townsend for the second goal.

Article continues below

Palace now have 11 points from seven games, the same tally as top guns Tottenham, and .

Ayew got booked for a challenge on Ben Godfrey in the 59th minute and was replaced by Max Meyer 30 minutes later. His Ghanaian teammate Jeffery Schlupp also received a yellow card just before the second goal was scored.

A London derby at comes up next for Palace on October 5.