Jordan Ayew and Kudus get special compliments from Ghana FA boss Okraku

The Black Stars duo have left an impression of the football's governing body chief after fine 2019-20 campaigns

Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has praised Jordan Ayew's fighting spirit following an outstanding season at .

After a difficult first term where he netted just once, Ayew switched things up a notch in 2019-20 as he registered nine goals in 37 Premier League appearances.

He shattered a record to become Ghana's highest scorer in the English topflight (25 goals) in the process and also ended the campaign as The Eagles' top scorer. His fine performances earned him a treble at Palace's 2020 end of season awards where he won the club's Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Best Goal honours.

"I think he [Jordan] remind me [of] my active days at Dreams FC where we have this slogan Still Believe," Okraku told Max TV.

"He is a very good example of that slogan. He has come from a difficult period. Heavily challenged to deliver at that top level.

"Despite the challenges, he has delivered. Thankfully he had a manager who believed in him and he has justified that.

"He has been phenomenal, scored some good goals. He is very calm by nature and I am extremely happy that he has been successful this year. He must keep his head up and shine again.

"He has another opportunity to shine. He will come back and do well."

Okraku also shared his thoughts on new Amsterdam acquisition Mohammed Kudus who transferred to the Dutch giants from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last month.

The attacking midfielder, who was linked to , and before settling on Erik ten Hag's outfit, scored 11 goals in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland last season.

"I am not surprised with Kudus Mohammed's move to Ajax Amsterdam," Okraku said.

"He [Kudus] made his debut for the Black Stars against at the Cape Coast Stadium and I was impressed. He has qualities as a good player and I am happy for him.

"I can only wish the best of luck because we need such players in our national team."

Jordan and Kudus were both in action for Ghana in their last international assignment, a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last November.