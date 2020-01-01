Zungu has ‘apologised’ for Ntseki remarks after Bafana Bafana snub - Jordaan

The Amiens SC star has been critical of the coach in his comments after he was not selected for national team duty

Safa president Danny Jordaan has said midfielder Bongani Zungu and coach Molefi Ntseki are set to meet and resolve their differences, with the player having already apologised for his comments about the coach.

Ntseki drew the ire of Zungu after dropping the 27-year-old from the squad that was due to meet Sao Tome e Principe in back-to-back qualifiers in March.

The player said he was “hurt” and “very angry” as he felt he was on top of his game to be considered for national team duty.

While Zungu has appeared in the media to be critical of Ntseki, the coach has been diplomatic, insisting that there is no bad blood between him and the midfielder.

But Jordaan says the former star has buried the hatchet with Ntseki and the two are set to meet and iron out their issues.

“I don’t want to tell you what he said‚ but of course he [Zungu] did apologise. And we will deal with the matter when he’s back in South Africa‚” said Jordaan in a Zoom press conference with the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) as per Times Live.

“And sometimes players cannot deal with the disappointment once they get dropped. And he was very clear – he did not expect to be dropped. It was a huge shock for him.

“I don’t want to repeat the conversation. Because I asked him ‘why?’ [he made the comments]. And we did have a good conversation‚ and I did give feedback to the coach.

“The coach has done very well with his players. And it’s in our interests to keep harmony in the squad. The relationship is good between the coach and the players‚ and it’s in our interest to keep it that way.

“We’ll wait until Bongani gets home. He wants to come home. His team‚ ‚ has now been relegated. When he comes we’ll get Ntseki and we’ll deal with the matter.”

Following the cancellation of , Zungu wants to travel to South Africa to spend time with his family during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The player is also eyeing a move to side Real Mallorca after Amiens were relegated from Ligue 1.