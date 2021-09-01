Jordaan reveals Broos' mandate: 'We will demand qualification for next Afcon and World Cup'

The veteran tactician is under pressure the with national team scheduled to face the Warriors at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

Safa president Danny Jordaan has revealed Hugo Broos' mandate as Bafana Bafana's head coach.

The Belgian tactician is set to take charge of his first match since he replaced local coach Molefi Ntseki as the national team boss earlier this year.

Bafana will lock horns with the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their opening 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification - Group G - match on Friday.

Jordaan indicated that Broos has given the association some hope with South Africa having endured a disappointing 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign under Ntseki.

“The Coach has all our [Safa] support," Jordaan told Safa's media department.

"We have hope again and we have newness in a team in terms of staff and new when I speak of the players, some of them are very young and already playing international football."

Broos' predecessor, Ntseki was dismissed by Safa after Bafana's defeat to Sudan which ended the team's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Afcon finals in March this year.

Jordaan made it known that Broos is expected to guide the national team to the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Afcon finals.

“What we will demand is qualification for the next Afcon and the next World Cup and we have faith that we can manage that with the calibre of Coach that we have," he added.

The last time Bafana qualified for the World Cup finals without hosting the showpiece was in 2002 after they finished at top of their final qualifying group which included Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Malawi and Guinea.

Since then the 1996 African champions have failed to qualify for the 2006, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, but they took part in the 2010 showpiece as the tournament hosts.

Broos was fired by Cameroon after he failed to guide the Indomitable Lions to the 2018 World Cup finals despite having steered the team to the 2017 Afcon title.

The 69-year-old mentor will be under pressure to ensure that Bafana start their qualifying campaign well as they will face Zimbabwe in Harare this week, before hosting Ghana on Monday.