Jordaan re-elected as Safa president

The 70-year-old will head South Africa’s football governing body for a third successive term

Danny Jordaan has been re-elected president of the South African Football Association.

Jordaan swept to a landslide victory over other contestants Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng at Saturday’s elective congress.

Safa will be headed by Jordaan for a third straight term after he garnered 186 votes against Ledwaba’s 27 and Mohlabeng’s eight votes.

Breaking News: Dr Danny Jordaan retained his seat as South African Football Association (SAFA) President when he won by overwhelming majority at the Elective Congress on Saturday.

Dr Jordaan polled 186 votes, Ria Ledwaba 27 votes and Solly Mohlabeng 8 votes — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) June 25, 2022

Jordaan was first elected Safa president in 2013 to succeed Kirsten Nematandani, before serving another term from 2017.

The veteran football administrator was first appointed Safa chief executive officer in 1997 before rising to head the local football mother body.

But Saturday’s Safa congress went ahead despite three court bids by Ledwaba and her backers to stop it.

The run-up to the polls were drama-filled and Safa chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe had raised alarm bells on Friday when he said there were death threats on two delegates.

“We have strengthened the security for obvious reasons. Already two of the members got death threats and we are not taking them lightly,” Motlanthe told the Safa website.

“We have opened cases with the police and as the association we are also opening a case because we do not know, and we have a duty to protect the lives of members and that will be done.

“When a matter is being investigated we cannot say much, but the delegates reported that they received [the death threats], and we are dealing with it.”

There were also protests ahead of the elections on Friday when Safa held a press conference.

“The role of third parties and what the constitution says about it, we will not focus much on it,” Motlanthe continued.

Article continues below

“We know that people who are voting are the football regions, which are members, associate members and the special member. So that is where our focus is and that is why we are protecting them [the delegates].

"As you said there have been a lot of people that have been picketing, but we are not focused on that, and ours is to focus on the main thing.”