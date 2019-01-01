Jonathan Kodjia returns to seal record for Aston Villa

The Villains have now won all their last 10 games, beating a 106-year record they matched at the weekend

Jonathan Kodjia's strike ensured defeated , thus, sealing a record for the club’s longest winning run.

The Cote d’Ivoire international had been absent from Dean Smith's squad in the last two games with a rib injury, but, as expected, returned for Easter Monday's clash.

Tammy Abraham's shoulder injury in the last game against Wanderers saw Kodjia lead the line for the hosts, and he scored the winning goal on the half-hour mark.

The 29-year-old forward got to the end of a low Anwar El Ghazi cross to grab the all-important strike.

Villa have now broken a 106-year record with a 10th win on the bounce; a run that has solidified their push for Premier League promotion, via play-off.

This season, the 29-year-old has scored eight times in 37 league appearances for the fifth-placed side.

Kodjia's Cote d’Ivoire will compete in the this summer.

The Elephants find themselves in Group D, alongside , and Namibia.