Jomo Sono makes shocking Kaizer Chiefs claims - 'They are dark horses to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns'

South African football legend Jomo Sono is convinced Kaizer Chiefs “signed very good players” and are on course to becoming a solid outfit.

Chiefs have been struggling to catch up with Downs

Downs have already wheeled away in the PSL race

But Sono feels Amakhosi can challenge Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have come under fire for struggling to turn themselves into a competitive outfit that can break Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of domestic football.

But Sono disagrees with that notion and believes Chiefs have vastly improved. The former Bafana Bafana coach identifies Amakhosi players he believes are quality material.

This is despite the Glamour Boys already having been booted out of the MTN8 and missed a chance to end an eight-year trophy drought.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I looked at Chiefs, and I saw that they are dark horses, not to win the league, but they are dark horses to challenge Sundowns,” said Sono as per KickOff.

"Because they have signed some very good players. I saw them against Sundowns, I saw them against Sekhukhune for 90 minutes, I watched the game, and I thought they played very well.

"The problem with Chiefs before was they brought in all these players, and they did not know who should play where.

"Now they have a proper team, now you look at the right back position that was their weakness, now they have a right back in Reeve Frosler.

"He is a good player and might have made a mistake by tackling for that Sundowns' second goal, but he had no chance, he had to tackle. He has made a big difference in the right-back position.

"The midfielder [Edson] Castillo is a different class. Now they have [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa, and they will be too formidable and even the striker [Christian Basomboli] Saile, once he gets used to football here, is going to be a problem.

"I think they are starting to get their team right. They played well in their last two games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Sono feels Chiefs can challenge Sundowns, it appears to be a difficult task for the Soweto giants.

Already, Amakhosi trail the Brazilians by 13 points in the Premier Soccer League title race.

There is still a long way to go in the PSL campaign but such a gap has in the past proved to be tough to close for Chiefs.

To successfully challenge Masandawana, the Glamour Boys might need to improve on being consistent, something that has let them down in recent seasons.

WHAT NEXT? As the season progresses, Chiefs will have fewer responsibilities than Sundowns and that gives them time to rest between matches.

They will be involved in the PSL, Carling Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

But Masandawana risk having fatigue catching up with them as they will be focusing on defending the PSL title, they are in the MTN8 final and they will also participate in the inaugural African Football League.

The Brazilians have been prioritising winning the Caf Champions League and they will also compete in the Carling Cup and Nedbank Cup.

They will be hoping their squad depth will carry them through their demanding fixture schedule.