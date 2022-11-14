Jomo Sono alleges South African referees become troublesome from November to January: 'Somebody will get hurt'

Football icon Jomo Sono believes referees in South Africa's Premier Soccer League are problematic at a certain time of year.

Sono has waded into the refereeing issue

Warns someone will be hurt if nothing changes

Names three months referees are in big trouble

WHAT HAPPENED? During Saturday's semi-final of the Carling Black Label Cup between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Amakhosi scored what looked like a legitimate goal courtesy of Ashley du Preez but it was ruled out by referee Thando Ndzandzeka.

Ndzandzeka claimed Du Preez had arrived from an offside position before planting the ball into the net. The incident sparked debate with Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane calling on the Premier Soccer League to introduce the video assistant referee.

Meanwhile, in the second-tier National First Division, there was controversy at Pietersburg Stadium during Polokwane City's 2-1 win over La Masia when referee Olani Kwinda awarded a penalty.

WHAT SONO SAID: “It’s a very difficult problem; November, December and January are trouble. I’m telling you, I’m not saying anything but November, December [and January]," Sono said as quoted by FARpost.

“It’s November and December. Before [after] November, what comes?… It’s Christmas. And then before January…it’s a school holiday. I’m not saying anything.

“If I say something, they may hammer me this weekend. But I said November and January are big trouble. Those three months."

AND WHAT IS MORE? Sono believes clubs are now getting tired of the poor officiating and that someone will be hurt.

“For me, what I saw, [the Polokwane City-La Masia incident] is terrible,” he said adding: “Clubs are getting tired. Somebody is going to get hurt if they don’t stop this nonsense. Somebody is going to get hurt. We don’t know who, but somebody will get hurt.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi had lost the semi-final clash to the Buccaneers 6-5 on penalties following the 0-0 regulation time score. Then in the final, Mamelodi Sundowns emerged winners after defeating Pirates 4-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSL? The leagues in South Africa have taken a break to pave the way for the 2022 Fifa World in Qatar with the PSL set to resume on Boxing Day.