Jomo Cosmos' Sono must take leaf out of Orlando Pirates' book - Tlemo

The retired defender says Ezenkosi need to make changes in their technical team with the club staring relegation in the face

Jomo Cosmos legend Collen Tlemo has urged the club’s chairman Jomo Sono to emulate his counterpart Irvin Khoza.

Ezenkosi find themselves in the relegation zone on the National First Division (NFD) log and the retired defender feels the club should hire a new coach that will bring fresh ideas.

Khoza hired Josef Zinnbauer last December and the German coach has been able to change Pirates' fortunes, having replaced Sono's nephew Rhulani Mokwena at the Soweto giants.

More teams

Tlemo would like to see Sono, who is the longest-serving coach in both the and NFD, step down from the position.

“Yes, it’s a bit tough to say what’s wrong there because he kept on saying he’s going to bring new ideas to the team,” said Tlemo on Far Post.

“Maybe new ideas are required now. It’s been four years…let’s say it was any coach, he could have been fired long ago.

“So, I think new ideas are what is needed maybe around there. You know maybe like other people that can come up with general ideas."

Having served as Sono’s assistant coach for six years at Cosmos, Tlemo believes that the three-time Telkom Knockout Cup champions would do well under a new coach.

“Most of the time when a coach is not doing well, he is removed, is that not so? Let’s look at Pirates for an example," he added.

"They were not doing very well under that boy Rhulani [Mokwena], and then the German guy arrived, using the very same players who were there."

The former Cosmos captain went on to praise his former mentor, but he insists that the ex-Bafana Bafana coach should step down.

Article continues below

“Players they play for you sometimes, like us we used to play for Jomo to be quite honest because we knew what type of person he was and he used to keep and pushing us,” he added.

"He’s a good talent spotter make no mistake; the likes of [Bidvest] Wits are using his players. He loves his team, but he is a busy man, who is always moving around."

The PSL and NFD have been suspended due to the ongoing global pandemic, the coronavirus.