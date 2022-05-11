Former Premier Soccer League club Jomo Cosmos have announced that their player Sivuyile 'Marcelo' Zozi has passed away.

The defender was in his first season with Ezenkosi having joined the club from Bizana Pondo Chiefs after the latter were relegated from the National First Division to the ABC Motsepe League at the end of last season.

However, Marcelo was unable to help Cosmos avoid demotion from the NFD as the Gauteng side were relegated from the second tier of South African football after drawing 1-1 with TS Sporting on April 30.

Ezenkosi have now issued the following statement announcing the 25-year-old's demise, but the club did not share the cause of death for the player.

“The Jomo Cosmos family is in mourning following the loss of one of our players, Sivuyile “Marcelo” Zozi, who signed with Ezenkosi at the start of the current season," a club statement read.

“Zozi (25 years old) passed away this morning. The club is working closely with his family to ensure that our beloved colleague receives a befitting send-off.

“We thank Marcelo for his dedication and service to Ezenkosi. He will be sorely missed by all of us at Ezenkosi. May his soul rest in peace.”

Zozi made 14 appearances across all competitions for Cosmos who are set to play their last game in the professional ranks this weekend.

Ezenkosi will face off with Pretoria Callies at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.