Jolina Amani on target as SL Benfica continue winning run against Amora

The Cape-Verdean striker was superb in front of goal for her side against their visitors at Caixa Football Stadium on Wednesday

Jolina Amani scored her second goal of the season for SL as they beat Amora 4-0 in Wednesday night's Portuguese Liga BPI game.

Going into the contest, champions SL Benfica were aiming to continue their impressive run following a fifth straight win this season, with a 4-3 triumph at Torreense.

The Cape Verdean forward was handed her sixth appearance this season and she made an impactful outing against the visitors.

Carole Costa opened the scoring for Luis Andrade's team thanks to an assist from Pauleta after just 15 minutes into the match.

Amora, however almost levelled through Joan Prazeres but her effort was halted by Benfica goalkeeper Carolina Villain four minutes later.

In the 23rd minute, Pauleta launched a fine shot but goalkeeper Ana Rita Oliveira, in an attempt to make a save, mistakingly turned the ball into her own net to gift the hosts a second goal.

11 minutes later, Nycole Raysla fired from a free-kick and Amora's Joana Prazeres scored an own-goal in an attempt to clear the ball off the line to extend the lead to three for SL Benfica.

After the break, Cloe Lacasse provided a perfect cross into the area and Amani was right on spot to net a fourth and the winner for the hosts, with a left-footed shot two minutes after the restart.

Amani was in action from the start to finish for Benfica and has now scored three goals in six games, while Ucheibe was involved for 46 minutes before she was replaced by Andreia Faria.

The win means SL Benfica are three points clear on the Portuguese log with 18 points from six matches and will host CP in their next fixture at Estadio da Tapadinha on November 15.