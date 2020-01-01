Jolina Amani makes scoring debut as Christy Ucheibe enjoys winning start with SL Benfica

The Cape-Verdean born, Netherlands and Nigerian youngsters were in superb form on their maiden appearances against A-dos-Francos

Jolina Amani made a scoring debut for SL along with Christy Ucheibe, who made her first appearance as their team thrashed Olivia Anokye's A-dos-Francos 5-0 in Sunday's Portuguese Liga BPI encounter.

19-year-old Nigerian midfielder Ucheibe joined the Portuguese champions from Swedish side Assi in February, while 21-year-old Cape Verdean-born youth international arrived from Eredivise side Excelsior in August.

Despite an impressive pre-season campaign, Ucheibe made her first outing as a substitute, while Amani was handed a starting place by coach Luís Andrade.



The titleholders made a bright start as Catarina Mesquita mistakenly turned the ball into her own net to gift the visitors the lead inside the first minute at Quinta da Boneca Municipal Field.

Benfica secured the second goal of the match in the 26th minute when Cloe Lacasse fired home a beautiful pass from Amani before Carolina Vilao added the third on the brink of half time.



The rampant Andrade ladies continued from where they left off in the second half as substitute Darlene increased the tally seven minutes after the restart.



After setting up Lacasse for Benfica's second, debutant Amani wrapped up her impressive debut as she got on the scoresheet with her brilliant finish 11 minutes from time to complete the thrashing.

Amani scored a goal and provided an assist, while 's Ucheibe was in action for the last 20 minutes on their debuts, while Cape Verde's Evy Pereira was an unused substitute for Benfica.

On the other hand, 's Olivia Anokye was in action from the start to finish for A-dos-Francos, who suffered a humiliating debut against the champions.

The result puts SL Benfica in second place on the Liga BPI log with three points after the first game, while pointless A-Dos-Francos are second from bottom.

Benfica will welcome Atletico Ouriense in their next league fixture on October 4, while Anokye's A-Dos-Francos will visit Damaiense on the same day.