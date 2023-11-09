Johnson reveals Kaizer Chiefs' biggest worry - 'We will look at it and try and repair it'

- Chiefs beat Spurs on Wednesday
- They had struggled for results
- Focus is on Johnson to lift them up.
WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants edged Cape Town City 3-2 on Wednesday to ease their troubles in what was Johnson’s second match as interim coach.
They are now in the top-eight although still way below log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
It is a season Chiefs’ chances of winning the Premier Soccer League title are already slim as they have made changes to their technical team.
WHAT WAS SAID: “That’s not an overnight solve, I think it’s also the pairing of the two centre-backs, left-back and right-back, how they compliment each other,” Johnson said as per iDiski Times.
“We’ve noted that we’ve conceded four goals in two games, it’s not good for a team as big as Kaizer Chiefs, but like all other teams, we will look at it and try and repair it.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have a worrying conceding record in recent games and they have to improve on their defence.
The Soweto giants haven't kept a clean sheet in seven matches across all competitions, last doing so in a 0-0 draw with Royal AM in a PSL match on September 16.
They have been conceding despite shuffling their goalkeepers between Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen.
WHAT NEXT? The Soweto giants have a very important fixture this weekend when they host traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in a league match.
It is a test for Johnson to see if the win over Cape Town Spurs was no fluke.
For Pirates, it is also a test after struggling for consistency this season, with their last result being a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United.