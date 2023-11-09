Johnson reveals Kaizer Chiefs' biggest worry - 'We will look at it and try and repair it'

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has pointed at their biggest concern as they struggle to be consistent.

Chiefs beat Spurs on Wednesday

They had struggled for results

Focus is on Johnson to lift them up.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants edged Cape Town City 3-2 on Wednesday to ease their troubles in what was Johnson’s second match as interim coach.

They are now in the top-eight although still way below log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is a season Chiefs’ chances of winning the Premier Soccer League title are already slim as they have made changes to their technical team.

WHAT WAS SAID: “That’s not an overnight solve, I think it’s also the pairing of the two centre-backs, left-back and right-back, how they compliment each other,” Johnson said as per iDiski Times.

“We’ve noted that we’ve conceded four goals in two games, it’s not good for a team as big as Kaizer Chiefs, but like all other teams, we will look at it and try and repair it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have a worrying conceding record in recent games and they have to improve on their defence.

The Soweto giants haven't kept a clean sheet in seven matches across all competitions, last doing so in a 0-0 draw with Royal AM in a PSL match on September 16.

They have been conceding despite shuffling their goalkeepers between Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen.

WHAT NEXT? The Soweto giants have a very important fixture this weekend when they host traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in a league match.

It is a test for Johnson to see if the win over Cape Town Spurs was no fluke.

For Pirates, it is also a test after struggling for consistency this season, with their last result being a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United.