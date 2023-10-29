Johnson ready to sacrifice Kaizer Chiefs job in favour of erratic Petersen just like Ntseki? 'Every mistake is mine'

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has defended Brandon Petersen despite his costly mistake in the 2-1 loss against Golden Arrows.

Petersen was at fault against Arrows

He has made several blunders this season

Johnson defends him

WHAT HAPPENED: A blunder by Petersen allowed Arrows to get their first goal inside the first 20 minutes.

The Glamour Boys never recovered and ended up losing the game which they badly needed to win after losing their initial two.

Petersen has made costly mistakes in the past that in some way contributed to the team's inconsistencies which resulted in Molefi Ntseki's sacking.

However, Johnson shocked many when he denied knowledge of the custodian's initial blunders.

WHAT HE SAID: "I haven’t seen his other mistakes," Johnson said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"If it’s happened before, then we are going to try and fix it. But the way I look at it now he is going to come back. He made a mistake and that’s the first mistake [I saw]. Every mistake now is my mistake.

"I take the blame for everything that happened today, everything you asked me about yesterday I wasn’t here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki stuck with Petersen despite his mistakes; it is interesting to see how long Johnson can keep up with him if he doesn't improve.

Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma are the other options in that position.

WHAT NEXT: Johnson has no time for errors since he and the players are already under pressure to get positive results consistently.

Having lost their chance to end the trophy drought by winning either the MTN8 or Carling Knockout, it is almost impossible for them to win the Premier Soccer League if current inconsistencies are anything to consider.

The Nedbank Cup is another opportunity for Amakhosi to make amends and end their lengthy drought.