John Tlale: Why Kaizer Chiefs will do well in Nedbank Cup

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper is confident that Amakhosi will do better in domestic competitions

Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Confederation Cup exit is a blessing in disguise for the Soweto giants and that is the sentiment shared by former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale.

Tlale stated that Chiefs will now focus on local competitions because they are yet to settle down under their new coach, Ernst Middendorp.

“It’s true, the exit is a blessing in disguise. I agree with that because they need to have consistency and establish good combinations under their new coach,” Tlale told Goal.

“I know they have secured good wins and lost once in the league under the new coach, but there is work to be done,” he explained.

Chiefs sit fifth on the league log table with 27 points and they will be hoping to secure a top-three finish.

“I am confident that they can do well in the league. They are yet to lose since their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and they played well in that game,” Tlale continued.

“There is continuity in their team and I am sure they can finish in a good position and qualify for a Caf tournament,” he said.

“I think their main challenge is to ensure that they remain focused, consistent and minimize their mistakes because their squad has top quality and experienced players,” said the 51-year-old.

As the Naturena-based side looks to travel to Tornado FC this weekend to get their Nedbank Cup campaign underway, the legendary goalkeeper stated that they can reach the Last 16.

Tlale believes that goalkeeper Virgil Vries will improve as the season progresses with Itumeleng Khune out nursing a long-term injury.

"It’s just a bit hectic for Chiefs now and when you look at them missing Khune, it becomes a tough period for them. However, they have Vries who is not a bad keeper,” he backed.

“I think it’s unfortunate he has conceded some soft goals, but it is not easy to replace Khune. I believe that the boy will improve as he continues to play,” he noted.

“Look, I know the team they will face is excited to host a big club like Chiefs, but Amakhosi will reach the next stage. Chiefs have quality and they will want to lift the trophy,” he predicted.

“They have good players such as (Kabelo) Mahlasela, (Khama) Billiat and many others who can stamp their authority to ensure that the club wins their Nedbank match,” he concluded.