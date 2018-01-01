John Tlale delights in Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates' Caf progression

The retired goalkeeper believes Bafana Bafana will benefit from the PSL giants' success in Africa

Former South Africa international goalkeeper John Tlale is pleased to see his former clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates reach the 2018/19 Caf Champions League group stage.

Sundowns and Pirates overcame Libyan outfit Al Ahli Tripoli, and Namibian champions African Stars respectively in their first round ties.

"It really feels great to see the big guns doing well and reaching the group stage. I think any South African fan is happy because we always expect our clubs to do well," Tlale told Goal.

Kaizer Chiefs also advanced to the next stage (play-off round) in this season's Caf Confederation Cup after eliminating Malagasy club ASSM Elgeco Plus in the first round.

"You cannot talk about South African football without mentioning the three clubs, Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates," he noted.

"We have to congratulate them and wish them all the best going forward. This will definitely boost our football and the experience will benefit the national team," urged the legend.

"I am sure the (Bafana Bafana) coach Stuart Baxter is happy because he will be spoiled for choice ahead of their final (2019 Afcon) qualifier against Libya next year," he said.

"Our league is of a great standard and it is good to see the big guns doing well because that brings back our pride and respect as far as club continental football is concerned," he explained.

Article continues below

Tlale believes that more South African players will also get a chance to move to Europe if PSL clubs perform well in the continent competitions.

"I think it is good because it gives players exposure as there are good scouts, who attend these tournaments," he continued.

"We stand a chance of having more players going overseas and this also means we can be able to challenge for trophies such as Afcon if we really take these tournaments seriously," he concluded.