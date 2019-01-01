John Obi Mikel, Britt Assombalonga score as Middlesbrough end season with a win

Efforts from the two African stars were not enough to secure a playoff spot for the Boro on Sunday

's John Obi Mikel scored his first Championship goal and DR Congo's Britt Assombalonga was also on target as defeated United 2-1 in Sunday's Championship fixture.

Despite the victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Tony Pulis' men finished the 2018-19 season in seventh spot, a point adrift of the Championship playoff zone.

Assombalonga opened the scoring for Middlesbrough from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, and stretched his tally to 14 goals in 42 league outings this term.

Nine minutes later, Mikel - who captained the visitors - doubled the lead by rifling his left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The effort was the Nigeria international's first goal since he returned to as a free agent in January. It was also his second goal in English league football after 267 appearances.

2 - John Obi Mikel has scored just his second goal in English league football (267th appearance), and first in 5 years 226 days for against in September 2013. Awaited. pic.twitter.com/8HcszR4rVj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2019

On the international scene, Mikel has not played for Nigeria since their group stage exit from the 2018 Fifa World Cup in but he is expected to be part of Gernot Rohr's squad for the 2019 .

The Super Eagles have been drawn into Group B against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi.

Assombalonga's DR Congo also qualified for the continental showpiece in and they have placed in Group A against the host nation, Zimbabwe and .